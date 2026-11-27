A Reddit post on r/AITAH has sparked discussion after a woman questioned whether she was wrong to ask for reimbursement for two Uber rides after a man she was meeting fell asleep before she arrived at his apartment. Posted by u/dank_catt, the post had received 1,900 upvotes and 1,000 comments at the time of publication.

u/dank_catt, 24, says she had been seeing the 34-year-old man for a few weeks. While he was attending a concert and she was at a bar on Friday night, they decided to meet at his apartment after their respective nights out.

Before heading over, she mentioned how expensive an Uber would be to get to his place. The ride ended up costing her $92. However, shortly before she arrived, he stopped responding to her texts and calls.

"When I arrived I couldn’t get ahold of him and eventually had to ask the person working at the front desk to knock on his apartment door. It was honestly humiliating standing around in his apartment building in the middle of the night trying to get ahold of someone who had invited me over," she wrote in the post.

She eventually gave up and went home, spending another $31 on Uber rides. That brought her total transportation costs to $125 before tips.

The following morning, she says, he apologized multiple times and explained that he had fallen asleep. While she understood that accidents happen, she was hurt and embarrassed by the experience, saying the night had left a sour taste in her mouth. That's when she asked him to reimburse her for the Uber rides.

He told her she had every right to be upset and that he would understand if she didn't want to see him again. He asked for her Venmo information but said he wasn't comfortable paying the full amount. Before she could ask how much he was willing to pay, he sent her $25.

This left her questioning whether she was wrong for asking him to cover the cost of her rides.

Commenters question the man's behavior after the woman shares her experience

"Please don’t do this for any man in your future, especially one ten years older than you. Take the $125 as a price to pay for a lesson learned. Block this loser and move on to someone your age," one user wrote.

The consensus among commenters appeared to be that the man was in the wrong, particularly because he knew she was on her way and could have made an effort to stay awake.

"Ooof! He don’t care! If he did he would have been awake - coffee and cold showers to make sure he had some stamina to hang with you. The fact he doesn’t feel like paying more than $25 for your wasted expenses and time is icing on the ‘he don’t care’ cake! Move on x," another user commented.

The age gap between the two also became a talking point, with commenters pointing out that the man was 10 years older than the woman.

"Women his age wouldn’t tolerate this behavior NTA," another user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post by Reddit user u/dank_catt, which are based solely on her personal account shared on r/AITAH.