A post shared on Threads by @kimberlyfosu on November 26, 2026, asks why millennials are so uncomfortable in their living rooms. The post received over 11,800 likes and drew over 2,300 comments at the time of publication.

One commenter said they were still a “bedroom kid” at 40. They explained that their wife is a ceramicist who works on her projects at home. Although they could spend time anywhere in the house while she works, they choose the bedroom or office instead.

They said they spend 90% of their time in the bedroom when their wife is away. “My brain can’t handle being in the living room by myself (despite owning this damn house lol),” the commenter wrote.

@kimberlyfosu

Another commenter said they have two toddlers and that the living room and kitchen are always messy with toys. They added that their mother berates them for allowing the mess. Their mother thinks it is dumb because the children have their own rooms to play in. She also brags that her house was so spotless that no one could tell children lived there.

“Yup. I know Mom,” the commenter wrote.

A separate commenter shared what they called traumatic living room lore. They said they were 15 when their parents moved for a new job, leaving them to stay with a family from church while preparing for GCSE exams.

Their parents visited after two months. The hosts brought the parents into the living room but sent the children to the playroom.

“I can still remember how much it hurt,” the commenter wrote. They said they had not seen their mother and father for a long time and that the memory had stayed with them.

One reply recalled how there was always a snarky comment, yelling or an order coming from the living room. That commenter said they now have a living room filled with books where they can relax, read, watch television or knit. No one badgers them to do something as soon as they sit down.

Another commenter said they would never forget being told not to sit too close to the television because it would ruin their eyesight. They said they would sit on the couch and draw to stay entertained, but their parents would ask why they were not paying attention.

"Anyways, I've always needed glasses to see but as you can tell, my parents didn't care to find that out until I was almost in high school", they wrote.

@kimberlyfosu

A separate commenter shared a darker memory. They said their mother would spend most of the day passed out in the living room with the blinds shut when they were little. They hated how dark and depressing the room felt. The commenter said they had to move quietly through it to reach the kitchen without waking her.

They wrote, "I'm still a bedroom person in a lot of ways. Also, first thing I do when I go into the living room is open up all the blinds and let as much sun in as I can 😂"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences described in this Threads post. The details above reflect the accounts shared by the original poster and commenters on the platform. The identities of the poster and commenters have not been confirmed.