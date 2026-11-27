A Reddit user says his ex-girlfriend's son, whom he helped raise, has started crying and refusing to go home since her new boyfriend moved in. Commenters urged him to get professionals involved.

A post shared to r/Advice on November 26, 2026, has received more than 851 upvotes and drew over 378 comments at the time of publication.

The poster wrote that he is 27 and ended his relationship with his 29-year-old girlfriend about nine or 10 months ago. They had dated for four years, and she has a 9-year-old son who is not his. He said the breakup was amicable. Because affordable housing was difficult to find, he moved into a cheap flat in the same building.

The man said the boy does not have a father and that the two became close while he was dating the boy’s mother. They continued spending a couple of hours together each week after the breakup. The mother’s new boyfriend moved in three months ago. About a month and a half later, the boy began showing up at the poster’s door alone.

“I would call his mum to let her know where he was,” the poster wrote.

However, the boy became upset whenever the poster took him home. He said the child also began acting out at school. According to the poster, the boy had refused to go home over the previous few days. The child would cry, cling to him and refuse to let go.

“So his mother and I agreed to let him stay on my couch for a few days,” the poster wrote.

He described the boy’s mother as a good parent and said he did not know her new boyfriend well, although the man always seemed nice. The poster said the boy shut down when asked why he did not want to go home and would not answer when asked whether something was wrong.

The poster considered whether the boy felt replaced but did not think that was the issue. He said he was probably stricter than the boy’s mother, although he was not particularly strict. He also said he had asked the boy’s mother whether he should speak to someone, but she told him it was not necessary and that the child was fine.

The boy’s grandmother had visited his flat twice. The poster said the child behaved normally around her but remained distant with his mother. He said he loved the boy but could not keep letting him sleep on his couch. He turned to Reddit for advice on what to do.

One commenter said child might not be feeling safe at home and have urged the poster to advocate for the child.

“Please advocate for this kid. He is crying out for help the only way he knows how to the person he feels safest with,” the commenter wrote.

“I got treated worse by teachers at school because I wasn’t ‘reaching my potential’ and no one ever asked why I had such a switch in behaviours,” the commenter wrote.

Comment

byu/OrganicMinimum7618 from discussion

inAdvice

The commenter said no one had helped them and urged the poster to contact child protective services in case the boy needs help.

A separate commenter said blended families can leave people feeling as though they have gone through a blender. They said the boy needed to return home but should be encouraged to speak with a teacher about anything frightening that might be happening.

“They are mandated reporters, no legal gray areas,” the commenter wrote.

In case of a situation, where one might need support or help for children, they can contact NSPCC (UK) 0808 800 5000, or Childhelp (US) 1-800-422-4453.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster, his ex-girlfriend, her son, her boyfriend and the commenters have not been confirmed.