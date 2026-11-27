A Reddit user says a neighbor repeatedly told their landlord their AKC-registered golden retriever is a pit bull mix. Now the complex wants a $100 DNA test, and commenters say the landlord should pay.

In a post shared to r/Apartmentliving, Reddit user u/Niarah explained that a neighbor repeatedly accuses them of keeping a pit bull in their apartment, even though their dog is a golden retriever. At the time of publication, the post had garnered 7,900 upvotes and 251 comments.

The poster explained that their apartment complex has breed restrictions that prohibit certain dogs, including pit bulls, Staffordshire bull terriers, German shepherds, Akitas, and chow chows. They said they chose the complex partly because they are afraid of pit bulls.

However, they do have a golden retriever, for which they pay $50 a month in pet rent. The poster stressed that the dog does not bark and has not caused any problems. The only thing they could think of that might bother the neighbor is the noise the dog makes when they return home from work. However, they said it lasts only about five minutes and happens around 5 p.m.

According to the poster, the neighbor continues to report them to the landlord, claiming their golden retriever is actually a pit bull mix.

Now, the landlord is asking the poster to get a DNA test to prove that their dog is not a pit bull mix. The poster does not want to spend $100 on a test to prove their golden retriever's breed when the dog is already AKC-registered.

Reddit users questioned why the landlord was requesting a DNA test

Many commenters felt that the dog's AKC registration should be enough to establish its breed. Others suggested that the landlord should be responsible for paying for a DNA test if they still wanted additional proof.

"The AKC registration should honestly be just as valid as a DNA test. I would send the landlord a copy of the registration, and tell them that if this somehow isnt[sic] sufficient enough, that they can pay for and send a dna test kit, but that you will not be paying for the kit. This situation sounds super frustrating and I hope you are able to get it settled as easy as possible," one user wrote.

"You don’t need to provide a dna test. If you didn’t have to submit your dogs’ vaccination records that show his breed as golden retriever at lease signing, send those now and a picture of your golden boy. The landlord can’t add a doggy dna test as a term of your lease mid-contract," another commenter said.

"The AKC registration is significantly more accurate than those breed DNA tests. Just send a copy of your dogs pedigree going back a couple generations," a third user agreed.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by Reddit user u/Niarah, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/Apartmentliving.