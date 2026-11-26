A TikToker says that after her parents' divorce, she and her sister asked their mom for a simple Wawa turkey bowl on Thanksgiving. Their dad called it a "gas station Thanksgiving" and didn't let it go for weeks.

TikTok user @jm.bakered shared her own Thanksgiving drama. In her video, she explained how the situation unfolded. At the time of publication, the post had garnered 268,100 views and 307 comments.

@jm.bakered, whose name is Jess, says her parents divorced when she was 9. It happened right before the holidays, adding stress for the entire family.

"My dad was insistent that we keep our Thanksgiving as normal as possible. And by that, he meant that he was taking my sister and me up to our cousin's place. We were going to have this big old Grand Baker family Thanksgiving," Jess says.

Jess adds that it would be everything they used to do, just without her mom. The first year was awkward because everyone in the family was asking a lot of questions about what had happened. Jess reiterates that she was only 9 at the time, so she didn't know.

The following year, her mom got Thanksgiving and asked Jess and her sister what they wanted to do for the holiday.

They wanted to keep things low-key and said they just wanted turkey and mashed potatoes. Their mom suggested Wawa, where they could get a turkey bowl. They picked up their bowls and went home to eat. Jess says it was a perfect Thanksgiving.

Their dad picked them up the next day and asked how their Thanksgiving had gone. When they told him their mom had taken them to Wawa, he freaked out.

"He slams on the brakes in the middle of the road. He turns around and looks at us in the back of the car. He says, you f-----g what?" Jess recalls.

He was furious that they had a "gas station Thanksgiving." He called their mom, and the two immediately began arguing. Jess says the argument ended up ruining the holiday memories for her and her sister, and that her dad talked about it for four weeks straight.

Because they were going to their mom's for Christmas Day, he asked Jess and her sister whether they were going to have a gas station Christmas, too. But they had asked for the Wawa meal, Jess says, so she didn't understand why he was trying to shame them for it.

Their mom became frustrated with the way their dad kept bringing it up, especially because the girls liked to continue the tradition whenever they spent Thanksgiving with her. According to Jess, her mom turned the Wawa Thanksgiving meal into a running family joke, and the experience eventually helped her realize that she enjoyed cooking.

Viewers say her dad's reaction helped them understand her parents' divorce

"Him slamming on the brakes was the start of me understanding their divorce," one user commented.

"All I heard was your mom discovered she actually loved to cook out of spite. and I love that for her," another wrote.

"The fact that your own father was essentially bullying you and your sister for the fact you ate a Thanksgiving bowl just to essentially punish you for spending the time with your mom because of his ego and also just idk ... I'm so sorry," a third user said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @jm.bakered, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.