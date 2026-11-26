A bride-to-be has announced on Reddit that she and her fiancé have decided against inviting his mother to their wedding. The decision, she says, follows years of disrespect, arguments and disruptions at family events.

On November 25, the woman posted her dilemma on Reddit’s r/TwoHotTakes with the title “AITAH for not inviting my fiancé’s mom to our wedding??” She explained that her fiancé’s mother had disliked her from the beginning of their relationship, despite the poster’s efforts to get along with her.

One of the first major incidents happened after the couple moved out of her fiancé’s family home. They arranged a dinner for friends, and his mother showed up and began yelling at the poster for not being in the kitchen cleaning while everyone was still eating. The poster said her then-boyfriend stepped in and told his mother not to speak to her that way. Eventually, the couple left and found somewhere else to live.

Moving away made little difference. The poster claimed that family get-togethers remained tense because of her fiancé’s mother. Her future mother-in-law reportedly cried, threw tantrums and got drunk before denying her behavior afterward. The poster also said the woman would talk about her behind her family’s back, including criticizing how her parents had raised her.

One of the more uncomfortable incidents happened on Mother’s Day. The poster had arranged brunch for her own mother, while her fiancé planned a separate celebration. When he was called away for work at short notice, the poster invited his mother to join her and her family as a courtesy. Rather than appreciate the invitation, the woman allegedly made rude comments about the poster's 17-year-old brother. She then berated the poster in front of her parents and eventually passed out on the couch after drinking too much.

However, the engagement party was the final straw in the long-running conflict. The poster said she repeatedly saw her future mother-in-law talking badly about her to guests. When she eventually suggested that the woman leave, her future mother-in-law reportedly began crying and took her son, his brother and her ex-husband into a guest room, where they stayed for more than an hour.

She came out later that evening, pointed at the poster and screamed, “Are you happy? Look what you've done!”

The couple then asked her to leave. After the incident, the poster sent her future mother-in-law a lengthy message explaining that her behavior was unacceptable and that she would not be invited to the wedding. They had not spoken since, and the older woman had reportedly neither apologized nor acknowledged her behavior.

In the comments, most Redditors supported the decision, though some questioned whether the fiancé was doing enough to set boundaries with his mother. One commenter suggested, “If you do it, it will always be about you. You will always be the bad guy.” Another advised the couple to have tight security at the wedding and warned that the mother might show up despite not being invited.

In response to concerns about her fiancé’s involvement, the poster said he had consistently supported her. He had reduced contact with his mother to a minimum, while the poster was no-contact with her. In an edit to the post, she said he understood why his mother could not attend, although the situation was difficult for him, adding that he had “been there (...) throughout.”

Disclaimer: The story is based on an account shared by a Reddit user. The allegations have not been independently verified, and it is unclear whether the events described are true.