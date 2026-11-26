A post shared to r/relationships_advice on November 26, 2026, asks whether a 33-year-old woman was selfish for ending her relationship with her 38-year-old boyfriend.

The thread had received over 8 upvotes and drawn over 16 comments at the time of publication.

The poster wrote that she ended the relationship after five years and four months together. She said she had always wanted to become a mother and have a close, supportive marriage.

She felt that she had spent years sacrificing her needs for someone who would not build a real life with her. The poster said that one year into the relationship, she became pregnant. He asked her to get an abortion, saying he didn't have a job, despite having told her he did. He promised they would have two children within two years.

The woman said it took him another year and a half to get a minimum-wage retail job. She later learned that he had been cheating on her since the beginning of their relationship. He had slept with multiple women during a three-month trip to Vietnam and had promised another woman a future. The other woman messaged the poster's sister after he cut off contact, ruining her Tết holiday with her parents.

The poster then forgave him because she attributed the cheating to poor communication, his loneliness and his sadness over his father remarrying in Vietnam. She stayed in the relationship. Her boyfriend would act sweet and distract her whenever she raised serious concerns. That behavior calmed her down in the moment but did not resolve anything.

The Redditor said the same problems kept returning in different ways. She stayed because he made her temporarily forget the issues. The couple lived in the basement suite of his mother and grandmother's house. His mother bullied her early in the relationship and often suspected her of stealing when items went missing upstairs.

Her boyfriend spent most of his time upstairs with his mother and grandmother. When she came home from work, she had to cook and eat alone every night. He only came downstairs after she had already fallen asleep. She said she felt like a single woman despite living with him. Her boyfriend also made her pay rent for the basement space while they lived there.

The poster said she wanted to get legally married and rent or buy a separate place nearby. She wanted her parents to stay with them for six months a year to help with a future baby. Her boyfriend refused to marry because he didn't want to pay capital gains tax on a second house. He insisted that she, their future baby and her visiting parents would live in his mother's basement.

The boyfriend gave her an ultimatum. He told her to either become his family's daughter-in-law and live downstairs or break up. The poster said he called her selfish for wanting marriage and her own home, and then claimed he was trying to save money for their future children.

She felt exhausted and lonely. She felt like she was dating someone who would not step up as a partner. The poster said she was terrified of starting over at 33 because she wanted a husband and children, and that fear made her second-guess her decision.

One commenter said she made the right choice, adding that her boyfriend and his family would not change. “Absolutely the right choice. He’s a loser and he will never change nor will his family,” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter questioned why she stayed if she wanted a husband and children. “This dude has you brainwashed good,” the commenter wrote.

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A separate commenter said her feelings were valid and that she should trust herself. They also suggested she move out if she could afford to do so.

The commenter said five years was a long time but not longer than the 50 years that could follow. They wrote, "He is keeping you like a pet rather than a future wife and he seems like he would let his mother have more say in your relationship than you."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster, her boyfriend, and the commenters have not been confirmed.