Reddit loves a hot take, and one user's question on r/wedding prompted plenty of them. u/TanandaL posted on the subreddit on November 26, which had 86 upvotes and 546 comments at the time of writing.

"Cranky old people yucking your yum," the user began as they asked Reddit users about the worst wedding trends they had witnessed. "If you don't like negativity, back away slowly. Consider this post a lightning rod to get the cranky people in one place, away from you..."

"Are there any wedding trends that give you the sense that we've lost the plot?" the user continued. "That people have missed the point of weddings? Or maybe that some people see weddings as existing for a very different purpose than you." The OP (original poster) then asked people about the wedding trends they felt were "symbolic of people missing the point."

The comments section erupted with criticism of the various requests hosts make of their guests. "The entirety of the 'social media worthy' wedding," one person wrote. "If you're freaking out over napkin colors or some trivial detail because they're ruining your 'vision,' you've gone off the deep end, and you may as well just cancel the wedding. You don't care one iota about the marriage."

Another user agreed, writing, "Dictating a color scheme for your guests’ attire. Wedding guests are supposed to be people who love you, not props for your Instagram aesthetic."

Another user added, "Having people in tuxedos and evening gowns standing awkwardly in line for a buffet trying to balance a plate and glass is just sad." Various users criticized uncomfortable dress codes, and many agreed that Black-tie attire was among the worst trends.

"When couples request guests wear black tie attire but the event is not a black tie experience. Why am I in a gown on a farm walking through dirt?" a commenter asked. "Why is my husband eating tacos in a tux? Never again!" Another user criticized couples who ignore guests' comfort and justify it by saying 'it's their day.'

"If you’re going to invite guests to celebrate you, you have to consider their comfort," the user began. "'My wedding is in January and I’ve always dreamed of getting married outside. Also, I only like Dr Pepper and truffle Mac and cheese, so that’s all I wanna serve at the wedding,' and all the comments will be like, 'Do whatever YOU want; it’s YOUR day, like, No, I’m sorry, that’s not a thing you can invite people to."

Various users also criticized how stressful bachelor and bachelorette parties had become. "As a woman, entire bachelorette weeks, where you have to travel, especially internationally. Like, no ma’am, who do you think you are?!" one person wrote.

Another person added, " It used to be a fun night on the town; now you’re expecting a multi-day, plane-flight-away vacation with multiple matching outfits, theme nights, and excursions? And you want everyone to chip in extra so the bride doesn’t have to pay??"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/wedding.