A TikToker says a timestamp on a gaming clip revealed her then-boyfriend had been letting himself into her home for three months using a key he copied when he borrowed her car.

TikTok creator @dedevious, who goes by BellaDonna, shared a story about discovering that her ex-boyfriend had secretly copied her house key so he could enter her home and play her PlayStation while she was at work. She says he only admitted to having a key after she confronted him with evidence.

The video had received 3.4 million views and 2,909 comments as of publication.

Bella began by explaining that she worked about an hour away from where she lived. Her ex-boyfriend lived with his parents a couple of blocks from her home and would often wait for her in his car after work.

One day, after finishing work, Bella returned home to find him waiting in his car. The two regularly played the same video game together, so they went inside and turned on her PlayStation.

However, when he showed her a recording of himself playing the game, Bella noticed something unusual. He explained that the game had recently been updated, but she realized he seemed to know about an update that had happened the previous day, when she had been with him.

Bella recalled saying, "Well, that's a little weird. . . I don't know how he was a video. . . with this update that happened yesterday, and I was with him all day yesterday. . . And we didn't play the game."

She began to suspect that he had been at her home before she arrived. When she asked how long he had been waiting outside, he claimed he had only arrived a few minutes before her.

Still unconvinced, Bella asked to see the game controller and checked the timestamp on the recording he had shown her.

Bella Says Her Ex Copied Her House Key and Entered Her Home While She Was at Work

Bella explained that she had arrived home at 2:30 a.m., while the recording was timestamped at 11:37 p.m. the previous day. She then asked her ex whether he had a key to her home. He denied having one.

She asked him again, but he continued to deny it. Bella then pointed to the timestamp and questioned how he could have recorded the gameplay before she had arrived home if he did not have access to her PlayStation.

After realizing she had evidence, Bella says he admitted that he had a key. He told her that he had made a copy of her house key when he borrowed her car to get it cleaned a few months earlier.

Bella says she then realized he had been entering her home while she was at work for the past three months to play video games. She also said that when she texted him to let him know she was on her way home, he would pretend to be leaving his parents' house to meet her, when he was actually leaving her home.

She said he would lock the door and then act as though he was entering the house with her for the first time that day. Bella described the experience as discovering that she had been dating someone who had repeatedly lied to her.

The story prompted reactions from viewers, with some expressing surprise that Bella had not noticed anything unusual in her home sooner.

"I'm genuinely shocked he kept it clean enough that you didn't notice sooner. . ." one commenter wrote.

Another viewer said the situation would have made them question their own memory, writing, "This would've bothered me so much. I'd question myself like how did I miss things being moved or eaten?"

A third commenter reflected on the experience of discovering that someone they trusted had been lying to them, writing, "Catching a person that you trust - in a lie. . . One of the scariest life experiences you can have in my opinion."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @dedevious, which are based solely on her account of the events shared in her TikTok video.