A TikToker says a first date started well until a bee stung her in the man's spotless car. She told him it wasn't a good idea to go out, and viewers are debating what the sting meant.

TikToker Victoria, who goes by @victorialasala on the app, shared a story about an unusual first date that took an unexpected turn when she was stung by a bee in her date’s car. The video had garnered 26.1 million views and 10,600 comments at the time of publication.

Victoria said the date had started off well. It was the first time the two were meeting, and the man made a good impression by opening the car door for her. She said she appreciated the gesture and initially got good vibes from him.

Things took an unexpected turn once she got inside the car. Victoria noticed how spotless it was and was about to make a snarky comment, asking whether it was always that clean or if he had tidied it up to impress her.

Before she could say anything, however, a bee stung her.

The man responded by killing the bee and removing its stinger. He then asked Victoria what she had been about to say. Instead of making her planned comment or simply thanking him, she told him, “I don’t think it’s a good idea we’re going out.”

Victoria appeared to take the bee sting as a bad omen, prompting her to reconsider the date.

The video ends without Victoria explaining what happened next. It is unclear whether she went home after the incident or whether the two continued seeing each other.

Viewers Debate Whether the Bee Sting Was a Sign About Her First Date

The unusual encounter prompted plenty of reactions, with some viewers interpreting the bee sting as a sign while others questioned Victoria’s response.

One commenter suggested the bee sting was a warning, writing, “The bee was a sign.” The comment received 214,300 likes.

Another viewer offered a different interpretation, suggesting the incident was karma for Victoria planning to make a snarky remark about the clean car. They wrote, “Or it was simple karma like that dude had a clean car and there was nothing that wasn't in a snarky comment and she still want to say it.”

Others thought the bee had interrupted Victoria because the man might actually have been a good match for her. “I was thinking it was the universe being like, 'Shut up, girl, this one is good!'” one commenter wrote.

Some viewers even suggested the bee had saved the man from a potentially bad relationship. “At first, I thought the bee saved you, but now I realize the bee saved him,” one person commented.

Another commenter interpreted Victoria’s reaction as a sign that she might be uncomfortable with someone who treated her well, writing, “In other words, I’m toxic and I’m feeling that you are not toxic and I feel weird about it so let me just leave.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @victorialasala, which are based solely on her account of the first-date encounter shared in her TikTok video.