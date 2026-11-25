A TikTok posted by creator @johnnymix_dj on August 31, 2026, shows an older woman reaching for a bride’s bouquet. The creator wrote that the woman was “clearly upset” that her daughter did not get the bouquet.

The video had gathered more than 3.4 million views and more than 140,100 likes at the time of publication.

@johnnymix_dj can be heard saying as the video begins, “Watch till the end.” The TikTok shows footage of a bridal bouquet toss. An older woman in pink can be seen standing behind the bride, ahead of the other bridesmaids. Her arms are stretched toward the bouquet before it is thrown. The creator suggested she was trying to catch it on behalf of her daughter.

The bride throws the bouquet hard, and it travels far back, away from the older woman. A woman in a black dress catches it and dances with her partner, who runs over and hugs her. As the clip ends, the creator can be heard asking, “Did you notice anything?”

The TikToker captioned the video, “The woman was clearly upset that her daughter did not get the bouquet!!!” He added his view of the older woman’s behavior: “The audacity and entitlement of certain people that think everything evolves [sic] around them.”

One commenter offered a theory about why people behave this way at events. “I [...] think it’s a people pleaser thing,” they wrote. “Everyone is so afraid of confrontation or correcting people.”

Another commenter discussed the guests’ mood and said they had never seen anything like it before. “People’s guards are down, they’re having a good time, and no one is expecting someone to do this [...] crazy nonsense,” they wrote. “I’m early Gen X and I’ve never seen that before.”

A separate commenter described a precaution taken at another wedding. “My friend knew her husbands [sic] family had people like this in it so she did her toss with her standing on a balcony,” they wrote. The friend did this so nobody could grab the bouquet before she had a chance to toss it. They added, “Sad what some people will try do that ruins the moment [sic].”

Another viewer recalled a bouquet catch at a family event. “One time one of my older family members caught a bouquet and her boyfriend dashed off beat [sic] came back a minute later, both she and him were laughing,” they wrote. “Apparently it was something they had planned if she caught the bouquet.”

Another commenter recalled a family member interrupting a dance at their own wedding. “During the mother-son dance at my wedding my mom felt it appropriate to drag my brother onto the Dance Floor,” they wrote. They said the move interrupted their husband’s dance with his mother. “It’s been over 13 years and I’m still embarrassed and aggravated by it,” they added.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the people shown and the commenters have not been confirmed.