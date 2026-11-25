After several friends bailed on an event at the last minute, a Reddit user asked whether people have started taking others' time too casually, and commenters weighed in.

A post shared by u/Due_Joke_2566 on Reddit's r/CasualConversation on Nov. 24, 2026, before publication asks, "How comfortable have we become canceling plans at the last moment?"

In the post, the original poster says they recently had a function to attend that many of their friends had also been invited to. They had been looking forward to it for a "very very long time," but, much to their surprise, several friends canceled at the last minute. This resulted in low attendance and dampened the poster's spirits.

"Sometimes we just don't feel like going out," the poster admitted. "It is fair." However, they couldn't seem to understand why people had become so quick to come up with excuses to get out of plans at the last minute.

One thing the post mentioned was the term "adulting." The poster said several people use it as an excuse to get out of plans in a rather haphazard and inconsiderate way. Such seemingly baseless excuses led the poster to ask in the thread, "Have we actually started taking things less seriously?" Their main concern was that several people nowadays have started taking other people's time "a little too casually."

In the comments, many Reddit users expressed similar views. Some said they avoid making plans because they are afraid they might not be able to attend or simply might not feel like going when the date arrives. However, others said they "hate doing it" because canceling is disrespectful to the other person unless there is a "really good reason."

Another commenter, who said they were older, described this as a "new phenomenon." They recalled that when they were younger and someone invited people over for a special occasion, none of them went "fishing for better things to do."

Another Reddit user was particularly frustrated, saying they "hate people who cancel at the last moment." They also wrote that they understand that "showing up is not always an obligation," but people who are not interested in attending or spending time with someone should decline the invitation from the beginning.

"People are so flaky," read another reply. The original poster also joined the discussion later and said they found such behavior rather "disrespectful."

Disclaimer: This article is based on a Reddit post and comments shared by users on the platform. The claims, personal experiences and opinions expressed in the thread have not been independently verified and should be treated as user-generated accounts rather than established facts.