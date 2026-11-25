r/AmItheA****** is one of the most contentious subreddits on the platform, and while the subreddit is often divided on most occasions, more often than not, users do come together to agree on a certain take. A similar incident took place on November 25 when u/ZealousidealSwing400 made a post about canceling Thanksgiving dinner if her parents didn't apologize to her boyfriend.

While the post appeared drastic at first, when users read the entire story, they empathized with the OP (Original poster). The user began the story by revealing how she and her boyfriend have been in a relationship for nine years, and despite the two being in their early 30s, they haven't gotten married yet.

The two shared a pleasant relationship, and the poster often spent time with her partner's grandparents. At the time, she was estranged from her own parents. Her partner encouraged her to reconnect with them, which she eventually did. When he later met her parents, everyone appeared to get along well.

After two years of hosting successful Thanksgiving dinners, all hell broke loose at one family get-together. Poster revealed that, at the time, various family members were present, and the partner was slightly intoxicated. "My uncle kept asking when he was going to propose, pushing after [the partner] redirected because it's something personal to us; eventually, he said something along the lines of, 'whenever she gives me the signal,'" poster wrote.

However, this particular sentence made the room erupt into a series of chauvinistic remarks. Various family members began saying how "pathetic" it is for the male partner to wait for someone else to tell him what to do. One person at the gathering even added that the OP's role in the man's life should be to "please him in every manner he wants."

OP immediately approached her partner and asked everyone to leave, stating that the Thanksgiving dinner will not happen until everyone apologizes. Various users unanimously agreed that OP was not the a****** (NTA) in this situation. "NTA and your family is very weird. Their issue with his lack of proposal is 'being disrespected by a woman' - which is you, their family member," one user wrote. "And you should be the one 'pleasing him in every manner he wants?' This feels like a deeply rooted issue and extends beyond a simple apology."

Another user added that the family members don't respect OP and that it was right for her to keep her distance. "Do they want him to go, caveman & conk you on the head with a club and drag you to a cave to get married," one person wrote. "Him respecting your wants should be a green flag to them, not a reason to harass him." Another user chimed in, "Your bigger problem here is that your family seems to neither like or respect you, to the point that they would rather you be "cut loose" in lieu of being treated like a human, in your primary relationship."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AmItheA******.