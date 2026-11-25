A TikTok creator argued that destination weddings are a polite way to keep guest lists small, sparking debate over whether couples who marry abroad are being selfish.

@rjrokosz posted a video on April 8 that garnered 259,400 likes and more than 2,000 comments. "I will never understand people who complain about getting invited to destination weddings," the TikTok creator said as he began his minute-long rant.

The creator argued that destination weddings often act as a filter for unwanted guests. He said the filter was not intended to be malicious, with the bride and groom simply wanting to keep the guest list short so they can enjoy a private wedding. Local weddings, he argued, often lead to large crowds, including "random plus-ones " and "people who feel like they have to go but don't want to."

The creator criticized people who complain that destination weddings are too expensive to attend and question how the couple expects guests to spend so much money. However, he argued that this is precisely the point of destination weddings, as couples may invite guests as a gesture of goodwill without necessarily expecting them to attend.

He described skipping a destination wedding as a "normal social response" if attending is not possible for someone logistically or emotionally. However, the TikTok creator said he would attend a destination wedding himself, as traveling abroad would be an added bonus alongside celebrating the couple's marriage. He ended the video by criticizing people who get upset about a couple's decision to marry abroad, saying the decision belongs to the couple and is "not yours."

While several users agreed with the creator, others vehemently disagreed and called the decision "selfish." "My unpopular opinion is that on your birthday and your wedding you get to be as selfish as you want; it’s YOUR day," one person wrote.

Another user offered a different perspective, writing, "My BIL decided to get married in Thailand months prior to my wedding. I told my fiancé that I’m not spending 3k to go to his wedding when I can use the money to pay for our wedding. Now I’m in the wrong for not wanting to go to his brother’s wedding."

A third user argued that close friends should attend a wedding regardless of the logistical challenges. "But if you’re close friend[sic], yes you have to go," the person argued. "And yes you have to spend money you don’t have. Bc ppl expect that from closed loved ones.[sic]"

Another user argued that couples should not take offense when guests cannot attend because of the expense. "My husband was invited solo to a destination wedding this month in Portugal. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the extra disposable income to cover it (we just bought a house), so he had to regretfully decline, and his friend has not spoken to him since," the person wrote. "So if you’re going to have a destination wedding, don’t take offense when people can’t go either."

Despite the differing opinions, many users appeared to agree that both sides had valid points, recognizing that what works for one person may not work for another.

The views above reflect @rjrokosz's personal opinions as shared on TikTok.