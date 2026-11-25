A post shared to r/work on November 24, 2026, asks whether a doctor should quit after repeatedly facing interference from her boss’s wife.

The thread received 12 upvotes and drew 20 comments at the time of publication.

The poster wrote that she is a doctor at a small inpatient psychiatric facility. She is the only junior doctor there and works under a consultant psychiatrist. She described her boss as easygoing but said his wife, who is also a doctor but did not continue working in the field after graduating, is difficult to deal with.

The poster said the wife interferes with her work, insults staff in front of patients and makes unprofessional requests. One such request involved arranging transportation for patients using poster's own money. The doctor also said the wife recently criticized the way she writes notes and then asked her to buy food for the entire facility as a penalty.

The doctor said she had told her boss about his wife's behavior. He seemed apologetic but did not take action to stop it. The poster does not rely on the job financially and said it does not pay much. She took the position for learning and professional growth but said the environment had become toxic. She asked fellow Redditors whether she should quit.

One commenter said the poster should resign. “She’s in some sort of management role, whether official or unofficial, but clearly not aligned with your need for a traditional professional environment,” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter also urged her to resign. “By her having you arrange transport - you could possibly be sued if something went wrong,” the commenter wrote. They also called the demand to buy food for the facility ridiculous and said it was another reason to leave quickly.

“Her in appropriate [sic] actions could extend into other areas of your practice or reputation,” the commenter wrote.

A separate commenter encouraged the poster to speak up and set boundaries, saying it would not be rude to do so. “Transportation arrangements including the cost for patients out of your pocket? Nope,” the commenter wrote.

The commenter suggested asking which staff member handles transportation arrangements for the office. They also said paying for lunch for the entire facility as a penalty was unacceptable. “Surely you aren’t serious,” the commenter wrote, calling the demand insulting and condescending.

Comment

byu/Main-Doughnut6222 from discussion

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Another commenter advised the doctor to leave, suggesting she review any existing employment agreement and consider the laws in her state. “Some states have enacted laws that invalidate ‘Non-compete’ clauses for employees,” the commenter wrote.

The commenter said the doctor could use any existing agreements to guide her next steps and that basic state and local laws would apply if no agreement existed. “Of course you need to bounce,” the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster, her boss, his wife, and the commenters have not been confirmed.