A 29-year-old woman says her parents expect her to house and care for them as they age but plan to donate their properties to religious groups instead of leaving her an inheritance, and her siblings are siding with them.

Original poster who goes by u/SubstantialKhanna took to Reddit's r/Advice to discuss problems she is having with her family as a member of the Indian diaspora in the United States. She said that, despite being the youngest of five siblings, she was expected to take care of her parents who are currently 54 and 57 years old. According to the poster, this expectation comes from her family's cultural beliefs.

During a regular Saturday-night dinner, which the siblings take turns hosting, the OP said her father got more drunk than usual and revealed his new retirement plan to her and her brother, who is closest to her in age. The OP said her father has told them that he had decided not to leave the two youngest siblings any inheritance and instead donate everything to religious organizations to "fit in with their friends."

She considered this move "selfish" after speaking with her father and eventually having a one-on-one conversation with her mother.

The OP said she had expected to inherit at least one of the family's properties. Her family owns several properties in India and the U.S., including one that her great-grandfather built and passed down through the family. However, despite the expectations placed on her to care for her parents, she would receive nothing in return. When she protested, she was called "money hungry" because she didn't "need more."

The fight continued to escalate until one day, the OP said her parents and oldest sibling showed up at her door to "put some sense into her." The issue was that she refused to take responsibility for her parents in their old age, which, according to her other siblings, would leave them "homeless."

The OP also said that if her siblings cared about their parents, they should take responsibility for looking after them in their old age instead of shifting the responsibility onto her. Only one of her brothers admitted that he did not want to take on that responsibility, while the others continued to blame her.

Meanwhile, the poster's mother continues to send her "prayer guides" so that she can return to her real calling and daughterly duty: caring for her parents as they grow older.

The post received over 1,500 upvotes, and most commenters sided with the OP. "The great thing about being Indian is you can remind them of gender roles," one commenter advised, "your commitment is to provide for your husband's elders and your husband's family."

Another commenter was taken aback and wrote, "The irony is that they expect her to sacrifice everything while giving her nothing in return." Another suggested that the parents wanted to "look like big shots" in their community by declaring that they had chosen to donate their properties.

"A bunch of hypocrites," concluded yet another Redditor.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post. The details above reflect the Reddit user's account as shared on r/Advice.