A Reddit user says their grandmother humiliated them in front of the entire family, leaving them struggling to hold back tears. However, when the user stood up to their grandmother, she started crying instead, and now the family expects the user to apologize.

The post, shared on November 24, was titled, “My grandma humiliated me in front of everyone, and now my family expects me to apologize.” It drew 194 comments as of publication.

The Reddit user revealed that they had never really liked their grandmother because of her behavior toward them. However, according to the user, her behavior had gotten worse, and every family gathering felt like walking into a room where they were already being judged.

Recalling one such family dinner, the user wrote about how their grandmother suddenly brought up their personal struggles. “She started comparing me to my cousins, talking about how much better their lives were and how I had nothing to be proud of. Everyone went quiet, but nobody said anything.” The grandmother then looked at the user and bluntly told them that they should be ashamed of themselves and that, at their age, they should have accomplished more.

The Reddit user admitted that they were about to cry but struggled to hold back their tears and kept going. It was then that the user finally spoke up and told their grandmother they were tired of being treated that way. As a result, the grandmother started crying and told the user that they had no respect for elders.



The user concluded the post by writing, “Now my relatives are messaging me, saying I embarrassed her and should apologize. Not one person has asked how I felt when she said all those things in front of everyone.”

One commenter urged the user not to apologize and added that elders earn respect by being respectful and respectable. “She isn't respectable. She's a loathsome and mean bully, and that's all she is. That's apparently the extent of her qualities. She doesn't deserve respect simply for being born at an earlier date than you.”

Another commenter suggested that they should let the family know how they fee. “Any family member who says you should apologize, let them know that it isn’t their place to say anything after what she said, and that if they push it, you’ll cut them off too. I would rather be alone than with family who treats me badly. Spend the time and effort dealing with them on bettering yourself, hanging out with friends who appreciate you.”

A third commenter suggested telling the relatives that they no longer lived in the 1800s and that respect went both ways, adding that the grandmother had clearly shown she did not have any. “Next time she starts on you, just get up and leave. You don't have to just sit there and let her dump on you until you cry. Good on you that you told her off. Though![sic]”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post. The details above reflect the Reddit user's account as shared on r/TwoHotTakes.