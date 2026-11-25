A post shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries on November 25, 2026, asks whether a woman should cut off the rest of her friend group after being excluded from Friendsgiving.

The thread received over 219 upvotes and drew over 186 comments at the time of publication.

The poster said she has been friends with a woman named Mars for six years. She described Mars as her closest friend and said Mars has known the rest of the group since their first year of college. The group includes Rose, Rose’s boyfriend Daniel, Candace, and Candace’s boyfriend Nick (names given by the poster), who all live together.

She met the group at a party held at her best friend’s house. She initially got along with everyone and believed the friendships were going well. They had been friends for about a year and had spent time together often.

The poster said one member of the group has a boyfriend she struggles to get along with, namely Nick. He acts rudely toward everyone, treats his girlfriend poorly, and calls her ugly as a joke.

She always kept those concerns to herself. Daniel and Rose would sometimes vent to her and ask for help setting boundaries with him. Daniel once asked her to help him confront Nick after Nick broke Candace’s PlayStation 5 and began using Daniel’s console without asking.

The poster said the group invited everyone to Friendsgiving except her. She said Nick did not want her there because he did not like her.

She received a message from someone in the group only hours before the gathering. She had no idea the event was happening until then. “Hey!!! I just wanted to let you know before you saw it on Life360, but the apt is having a get-together (Friendsgiving). I wanted to invite you, but since there's some drama going on and I didn’t wanna put them in an awkward situation,” the message read.

The message also said that the sender would be happy to hang out with her one-on-one after the holiday. It also mentioned crocheting together and said another friend wanted to hang out soon. “So... I was not invited because he doesnt [sic] like me,” the poster wrote. She did not know Nick disliked her. She had cooked meals for him and spent nights listening to him talk about his life, so she was stunned when the group suggested hanging out after the holiday instead.

“They all chose a guy they hate over me, and expected me to sneak around him at their place,” she wrote. She said she and Mars are still close. She added that no one else had reached out since the Friendsgiving message.

One commenter said the poster was not uninvited and accused her of being dramatic. The commenter said she should not expect an invitation to a house belonging to someone she dislikes. “You are being immature. Probably the reason you weren’t invited. See the pattern?” the commenter wrote.

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Another commenter shared a similar experience. They said they helped end a friend’s relationship, and the couple later got back together. They said they were not invited to the wedding and did not know it was happening. “I left the door open for when she was ready to reach out and eventually she did. But oof that hurt,” the commenter wrote.

A separate reply praised the poster for keeping their distance. The commenter said they wished they had done the same when their own friend group treated them poorly. “I cut them off later, and then I started processing how much they actually hated me and I accepted so much awful treatment because I was unaware of what good friendship was,” the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster, Mars, Rose, Daniel, Candace, Nick, and the commenters have not been confirmed.