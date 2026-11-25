A worker says they misread a weeklong assignment as a one-day task, lost two days, and are now afraid to ask their manager for clarification. Reddit users urged them to speak up right away.

u/Present-Reception328 made a post on r/work on November 24 titled, "I misunderstood a work assignment, wasted two days, and now I’m scared to talk to my manager. How should I handle this?"

As of writing, the post has received 77 upvotes and 54 comments, with several users offering advice to the original poster. The user began the post by saying they were "very stressed and anxious" about the situation. "On Monday, my manager assigned me a task that was supposed to be my responsibility for the entire week," the poster began. "However, the instructions weren’t very clear. When I received the assignment, I thought I understood the work and assumed it was something I could finish in around 8 hours or maybe 1–2 days."

The poster later realized that the task was not as simple as they had initially thought, which was why their manager had given them a week to complete it. After two days had passed, the poster said they were afraid to approach their manager because they still did not know exactly how the work needed to be done. "I still don’t have complete clarity about what exactly needs to be done," poster wrote. "Now I’m panicking. I feel guilty about wasting those two days, I’m scared about how my manager will react when I ask for clarification after this much time, and I’m worried about whether I’ll even be able to complete everything within the remaining days."

The post ended with the user asking fellow Redditors how to navigate the situation and whether they had been in similar shoes. Users of r/work were quick to console the poster, adding that nothing is lost and the situation can still be "salvaged." One user suggested that the writer should just explain the situation directly to their boss. "Don't fall all over yourself apologizing. You're working on the project and you have some clarifying questions. That's it," the user commented as they penned an apology message in case their boss gets upset.

Another user added that this is just "1 of 1000 things boss is juggling in [their] head right now," which might not be that big of an issue for them. Various other users urged the writer to address the situation as quickly as possible. "Unlike wine, bad news doesn't get better with time," one user wrote. Another person who had formerly worked as a manager added a similar statement.

"Speaking as a former manager, the easiest time to ever handle this is immediately," the user wrote. "The problem will get worse the longer you let it fester. Talk to your boss. Let him know you thought initially it was going to be less work but as you look into it more, you're beginning to realize there's more to this than you thought and you'd like to ask some questions to make sure you clearly understand the assignment."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/work.