A TikTok creator shared predictions about the future of the internet, from licenses to use it to warning labels on AI, and commenters weren't convinced.

Creator @samogborn on November 2, 2026, shared her predictions about the internet and brands. The creator says she has not covered half of her list and asks viewers what they disagree with.

The video had been viewed over 498,000 times and had gathered over 44,600 likes at the time of publication.

@samogborn can be heard listing her predictions about the internet. “I think you’re gonna have to get a license, like a driver’s license, to use the internet,” she says. She predicts that people would need to obtain the license at a certain age and that it would teach critical thinking.

She also expects platforms to change their ownership models. “Social media AI platforms will all be public utilities. They won’t be for profit,” she says. She predicts that technology use will come with warnings. “Generative AI and using AI is going to come with a warning, like a cigarette smoke warning." She adds that screen time will carry a loneliness warning.

She also predicts changes for brands. “Brands are gonna stop giving you these, like, tiny little discounts for being a new customer,” she says. Instead, brands will reward customer loyalty over time. She also predicts that some brands will become more exclusive and that people will discover them through recommendations.

“You’re only gonna hear of a brand through word of mouth and not through advertising,” she says. She also addresses celebrity and influencer brands. “You immediately have to wear a dunce hat and, like, go in the corner,” she says. She expects only brands that “do something good for humanity” to stand out.

She also discusses a two-tiered internet, an idea she shared in 2025 in what she says was her most popular video. “There will just be, like, clear swim lanes of like, you’re a bot, you go here, you’re a human, you go here." The separation would make it clear what bots do and what humans do. She tells viewers she has not gotten through half her list and invites them to request a part two.

One commenter raised concerns about who might be targeted by promotions. “Fr ad’s [sic] would so be aimed at people who r more vulnerable and more likley [sic] to fall for scams and advertisements,” they wrote.

Another reply addressed how a proposed system might be enforced. “It sounds good but being realistic, they’d (american govt or whoever’s in charge) be banning people who don’t fit certain criteria,” they wrote. “Plus censorship and no one would be able to enjoy the internet.”

A separate reply disputed the creator’s optimism about consumer protections. “A lot of this is cope. You suggested a lot of advancements will come that are aimed towards consumer protection,” they wrote. “The trend since the internet spawned has been the opposite.”

The commenter cited behavioral psychology and gambling. “They’re literally using behavioral psychology to manipulate people into spending money for nothing,” they wrote. “Best example?: it’s completely legal to gamble on whatever, wherever, at all times of day.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the opinions made in the video. The predictions above reflect the creator's personal opinions as shared on TikTok.The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.