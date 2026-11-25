A 25-year-old woman said she felt completely used after a colleague invited her to her bridal shower and then asked her to decorate the event for free. After putting in hours of work, the woman expected to receive an invitation to the wedding. However, one never arrived.

In her post, she is now considering confronting her colleague or sending her an invoice for the decorating services. The post, shared on r/AmIOverreacting on November 25, drew 119 comments as of publication.

The woman said she was surprised to receive an invitation to her colleague's bridal shower because they were not particularly close, despite having several mutual friends. She added that she had a gut feeling the colleague might have an ulterior motive for inviting her.

The Reddit user wrote that as soon as she RSVP'd yes, her colleague asked whether she could help decorate the bridal shower. The woman said she ran a small event-decorating business on the side and agreed to help as a favor. “I ended up decorating the entire event, spending hours putting together flower arrangements, and driving an hour each way to the venue. I did all of this completely for free as a favor.”

The woman said she believed bridal shower etiquette meant that anyone invited to the shower should also be invited to the wedding. She also assumed she would receive an invitation because she had essentially worked as an unpaid vendor for the bride. “The wedding was last weekend, and I wasn't invited at all.”

The woman said she was furious and felt like a foolish for ignoring her gut instinct. She is now considering confronting her colleague or sending her an invoice for the decorating services. She ended the post by asking whether she was overreacting. Many commenters suggested that she bill her colleague.



One commenter suggested preparing an invoice and presenting it to the colleague in front of other people. The commenter suggested saying, "Hey, I know you've been busy with the wedding and your honeymoon… I've done up the invoice and gave you a bit of a discount since you're a colleague," and to "hand it to her with a smile and a nice tone."

The commenter added that putting the colleague on the spot in front of others might encourage her to pay without creating a scene. “If she doesn't pay you right then, make sure you ask/remind her in front of people. I wish you luck. I hope she pays you, OP. This is a sucky situation for sure.”

Another commenter questioned why the woman had agreed to work for free in the first place. “You said right out of the gate you weren't close to this person. Why didn't you set the expectation that this is your business and you need to be paid? And why would you even want to go to a wedding for someone you don't really know that well? That's just weird. Sending a bill is just a waste of time. Yeah, they took advantage of you. Lessons learned. Just be a better business owner next time.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of this post, which reflects only the account shared on r/AmIOverreacting.