A Reddit post about Angel Tree gift requests, from Nintendo Switches to an 80-inch TV, sparked debate among donors, with some urging others to give to shelters and senior programs instead.

u/SuspiciousStress1 shared the post on r/ChoosingBeggars, recalling an incident from three years ago.

The post also included a YouTube Short compiling clips of Angel Tree recipients complaining about not receiving the specific gifts they wanted, including a Nintendo Switch and other items they said their children had requested.

Angel Tree is a Salvation Army initiative that provides Christmas assistance to families in need. According to its official website, the program helps "hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year." Donors select a child's wish list and purchase gifts that can be placed under the Christmas tree for families who may not otherwise be able to afford them. However, the program has also become the subject of online discussions about donors who feel frustrated by some recipients' expectations during a voluntary holiday-giving initiative.

The Reddit post was shared one day before publication and had received over 180 upvotes, along with comments from people discussing their own experiences with the Angel Tree program.

"I grew up poor," one commenter wrote. "I remember receiving gifts from Angel Tree one year. I got some clothes and a Barbie. I was so happy I tried I always wanted to do Angel tree to return the favour [sic]."

The commenter went on to explain that they grew up, got married and decided to become a donor to the same program. However, they said they were surprised to see a gift request for a Nintendo Switch listed for a six-month-old child. They questioned whether the request was actually intended for the family rather than the baby, describing a situation similar to those featured in the YouTube Short.

However, some commenters cautioned against letting negative experiences discourage people from donating. The OP also said they usually donate to programs supporting seniors or foster youth, whom they described as appreciative of the gifts. They added that they personally deliver the presents and spend between half an hour and an hour talking with recipients. Even the children in the families get involved, making the experience feel "truly magical," according to the poster. They argued that the Angel Tree program itself was not necessarily to blame, but that some people had begun taking advantage of the way it works.

Another commenter said they had picked two tags to fulfill this year. One requested a winter coat, while the other listed socks, hair ties and winter outfits, which they considered reasonable requests. However, they said they were surprised to see "a lot of requests for DoorDash gift cards, Apple gift cards" and one request for an iPad.

Another person pointed out that apparent pet rescues also set up Angel Tree accounts, allowing people to donate to dogs and feel confident that their gifts would be received with happiness and gratitude.

Other commenters suggested that donors look up domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters or assisted-living facilities in their areas. They said these organizations often publish lists of needed items that are practical and useful, and that staff members are appreciative of donations. Others shared examples of what they considered excessive gift requests made through the Angel Tree program.

One commenter said some requests include MacBooks and PS5s for children, while one of the requests was for an 80-inch Samsung TV, for 10-year-old.

Another Reddit user summed up their view of the discussion by writing, "I wish people would normalize Santa gifts being 'clothes, coats, gloves, etc.'" They argued that children might see other kids receiving expensive gifts, such as iPads and Nintendo Switches, from wealthier families and begin to expect similar presents.

Disclaimer: The experiences and claims discussed in this article are based on Reddit users' personal accounts and comments, which have not been independently verified. The accuracy of the individual anecdotes, including the reported gift requests and recipients' reactions, could not be established. These accounts should therefore be treated as unverified personal experiences and not as representative of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program or its recipients as a whole.