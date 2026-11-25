A TikTok user, @carolinemincks, shared a video of a skit in which an American woman wanted to fly out of the country without a passport. When told that she couldn't fly without one, the woman insisted that she was an American and didn't need a passport to leave the country. The video, posted on October 27, had drawn 1.9 million views as of publication.

The video begins with the TikToker playing an airport employee who asks the passenger, also portrayed by her, to show her passport. The passenger replies that she doesn't have a passport, looks confused and insists that she doesn't need one. When told that she would need one because she was flying out of the country, the passenger emphasizes, “I’m an American. I don’t need a passport.”

The airport employee pauses before telling the woman that she would need a passport to fly out of the country. The passenger once again stresses, “I’m an American. I’m visiting Americans.” The employee immediately responds, “In a different country. You need a passport.” The passenger bluntly says that the employee might not understand because she is not an American. She adds, “Americans can just fly.”

Despite the employee explaining that this was not how the system worked and that passengers needed passports to leave the country regardless of their nationality, the passenger continues to argue. She says that she flew to Puerto Rico the previous year without needing a passport. The employee informs her that this was because Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory.

The passenger continues to argue, saying that people there speak Spanish and that it is a different country. “You’re going to Spain and that’s not a United States territory,” the employee says. The passenger again insists that she is an American. When the employee tells her that no one is questioning that, the woman asks what the issue is. The employee replies with a straight face, “The law, chiefly.”



One commenter explained, “Passport= permission to leave your own country. Visa= permission to enter another country. Many people don’t get this.” Another commenter agreed with the TikToker and wrote that this was a 100 percent American thing to do. Mocking the woman's statement that Americans could fly, a commenter wrote, “Not unless you’re a bird.”

Another commenter claimed that, as someone who lived in Spain, they were sure they had spoken to the woman portrayed in the video that day.