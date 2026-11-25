A TikToker says a farm coworker brought everyone "Butternut burritos," and he only learned later that Butternut was the name of the man's horse, which had recently died.

TikTok user @cooperfacilityman recently shared a video recounting an incident from his time working on a farm, when a coworker offered to bring him burritos that turned out to be made from the coworker's recently deceased pet horse. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 169,100 views and 847 comments.

Cooper, who goes by @cooperfacilityman on TikTok, says the incident happened when he was younger. At the time, a "squirrelly fellow," as Cooper describes him, worked at the farm. One day, the man told Cooper he was bringing burritos for everyone the following morning and asked if he wanted one.

Cooper said he would, thinking nothing of it. The man called them "Butternut burritos," and Cooper laughed it off, thinking it was simply an unusual name for the food.

The man offered to bring him one, but Cooper asked him to bring two instead. The next day, the employee showed up with the burritos, which Cooper says were huge. He unwrapped them and eagerly started eating.

"I take a bite. It's actually pretty good, and I was like, oh, that's pretty good. I don't know why I called them Butternut. These are clearly like carne asada," Cooper recalled.

Later that day, Cooper overheard the man talking to another employee. The man said he and his brother had had a rough week, and the other employee agreed that things had been difficult.

Cooper then overheard the man mention that he had recently lost a dog and a horse. When he heard the man say the name Butternut, Cooper interrupted the conversation and asked him what he had said. The man confirmed that he had lost a horse named Butternut.

Cooper asked whether that was why they were called Butternut burritos. The man confirmed that it was. That's when Cooper realized what had happened and what he had eaten.

"You mean to tell me that you had a pet horse that died — from a broken leg, by the way — and then you processed this horse, made burritos, and decided to feed your entire working community and didn't want to disclose that information first," Cooper said.

TikTok Users React to the Unusual Story Behind Cooper's Coworker's Burritos

Cooper's bizarre experience left TikTok users shocked, with many expressing disbelief over what his coworker had served him. Some also shared their own unexpected experiences with unfamiliar types of meat.

"Ewww haha and bro this happened to me one day, I went to this guy's house for a date and he gave me a cheeseburger, we were chowing down and I was like 'man this burger is kinda chewy' and after a while he said 'oh yeah it's deer and possum' I almost died right there," one user commented, sharing a similar experience.

Another user joked about the dog that had died, writing, "Who got Rover burritos."

"I was tricked into eating cow tounge[sic] and let's just say she was never welcomed back in my home," another user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @cooperfacilityman, which are based solely on his account of the incident shared in his TikTok video.