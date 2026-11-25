A TikToker who calls herself a non-strict girlfriend listed the rules her boyfriend follows, including 50/50 finances and no strip clubs without her. Viewers were split.

Paris, who goes by @duhparis on TikTok, recently shared a video explaining the rules she expects her boyfriend to follow in their relationship. While she describes herself as a non-strict girlfriend, some viewers disagreed with her expectations, sparking a conversation about what constitutes healthy boundaries in a relationship. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 350,200 views and 299 comments.

While doing her makeup, Paris explained that she believes her relationship works well because of the rules she has established with her boyfriend. She said he is allowed to have female friends but cannot hang out with them one-on-one. He also isn't allowed to visit strip clubs without her, a rule that sparked a discussion of its own in the comments.

"Wait, am I too jealous? Like, I wouldn't want my man going to a strip club PERIOD when we're older," one commenter wrote.

Paris went on to explain some of her other relationship expectations. She believes a relationship should be 50/50, meaning both partners should contribute financially. She emphasized that one person shouldn't have to cover all the expenses, even if one partner earns more than the other.

She also explained that she doesn't expect her boyfriend to text her 24/7. Since they spend so much time together in person, she isn't concerned about constantly messaging him. However, she does expect him to check in with her to put her mind at ease.

Some of Paris' rules proved controversial among her followers, while others agreed with her expectations.

The Comment Section Was Split on the Rules She Has for Her Boyfriend

Many viewers questioned her interpretation of a 50/50 relationship, arguing that splitting everything equally isn't necessarily how relationships work.

"50/50 is never true and will cause of failing relationship if you're expecting you and your partner would be constantly giving all the effort that you can because you won't and he won and that's just not how it works like some days it will be 70/30 or even 20/80 sometimes you're not able to give all ur [sic] effort and u need to step up as a partner," one commenter wrote.

Another viewer argued that relationships require equal commitment from both partners, writing, "No, babe relationships are 100/100 not no 50/50. You gotta give you all."

Others thought Paris' expectations were reasonable. "Honestly most of these are pretty fair, the first is like maybe a lil extreme, but I get it too," one commenter wrote.

Another agreed, commenting, "It sounds like a healthy relationship to me."

However, not everyone was on board with her rules. One viewer felt they were too restrictive, writing, "Not allowed is wild!! They are not our property..."

Although Paris received mixed reactions to her relationship expectations, several viewers agreed with at least some of the boundaries she described.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @duhparis, which are based solely on her account of her relationship shared in her TikTok video.