A TikTok creator says her mother felt snubbed when her grandmother left her a 1965 Little Miss No Name doll instead of a Trans Am, but her mom eventually ended up with the car anyway.

TikTok user @cassdamm mentions in her bio that her grandparents are her "main personality trait." In one of her videos from April, which had received more than 3 million likes at the time of publication, Cass explains how her grandmother passed away and left behind a "horrible note" in a Bible.

In the note, her grandmother reportedly detailed what various family members had done and how she wanted them to be treated after her death.

The main concern, however, was that the creator's mother was disappointed because she had hoped to inherit her grandmother's Trans Am, a car she "loved."

That didn't happen. Instead, the grandmother left the car to her son, the creator's uncle, while the creator's mother received an "ugly doll" known as Little Miss No Name. The 1965 Hasbro doll, designed by Deet D'Andrade, was created as an alternative to the traditional Barbie-style doll.

The creator's mother was reportedly devastated by the decision and felt that being denied the car confirmed her belief that her brother had been their mother's favorite.

However, the creator says her mother left out one major detail that changes the story. While her mother had apparently made a TikTok video in which she "holds up the doll in disappointment" and seeks sympathy, Cass says the situation was not quite as unfair as her mother made it seem.

As it turns out, her uncle would not have inherited the Trans Am until he turned 18. The car was in his father's name — the creator's grandfather — and was supposed to be transferred to him once he became an adult. …but the creator says that by the time he turned 18, he was no longer in a position to inherit it, and the estate went to her mother instead.

Ultimately, the creator's mother inherited her brother's share of the property, estate and other assets. Although she received the doll, she also ended up with the Trans Am she had wanted so badly, along with several other things that helped support her over the years.

TikTok users were baffled by the story, leaving more than 23,000 comments to share their reactions. Much of the discussion focused on the Little Miss No Name doll, which had reportedly been passed down through generations of the family and was now with the creator's mother.

One user wrote, "That doll is taking generations of souls." Meanwhile, another asked, "Are you [next] in line for the doll?"

A third commenter took a humorous approach, writing, "Family lore goes crazy." Yet another said, "Your mom broke the curse…somehow…or the doll has a favorite, idk, man."

Disclaimer: This story is based on claims made by a TikTok creator and accounts shared on social media. The details have not been independently verified, and the events described should not be treated as established fact. The family’s alleged history, including the circumstances surrounding the inheritance, remains unconfirmed.