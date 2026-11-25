A Reddit user's ultimatum to her boyfriend sounded harsh at first, but many commenters backed her after reading why she issued it.

u/OpportunityJaded7857 made a post on relationships_advice titled, "I (24F) told my boyfriend (22M) that I would break up with him if he didn't block his friend group. Do you think this was fair?"

The post was shared on November 25 and had received six upvotes and 31 comments at the time of writing. The OP (original poster) made a bold statement in the title but backed it up with an explanation, saying she was tired of her boyfriend's friends constantly disrespecting him.

"My boyfriend has a friend group consisting of 5 other guys. They grew up together, and he has known them since he was 9 years old, and they are from the same neighborhood. IMPORTANT: The way they became friends is because they used to bully him in elementary school," the user wrote, adding that the bullying had continued into adulthood. She said her boyfriend was often the butt of their jokes and that his friends took him for granted.

She also said the disrespect was not limited to her boyfriend, as the group had been hostile toward her on several occasions. On one occasion, one of the men allegedly left her a threatening voice message. She also described the group as extremely racist and said its members casually used racial and ableist slurs.

She said the men had discussed sexual fantasies about her behind her boyfriend's back, and that one of them told her boyfriend about it, yet he still remained friends with them.

She ended the post by saying she had given her boyfriend until New Year's to block the friend group or end his relationship with her. Although some commenters initially questioned her ultimatum, many expressed support after reading the details.

"So normally I would say, making your significant other choose between you and his friends is a bridge too far, and I would be hard-pressed to imagine a scenario where that wouldn’t be true… until I read this," one user wrote.

Another commenter suggested that the boyfriend was stuck in an unhealthy dynamic with his friends. "It seems like your boyfriend is effectively in an abusive relationship, where he's been their punching bag for so long, he probably doesn't know what his identity is without that. I was going to say that he deserves the same kindness you'd extend to one of your close friends if she ended up in an abusive relationship."

A third user tried to present an alternative by writing how she could have approached the situation by communicating how he is being abused instead of giving an ultimatum.

The poster penned a lengthy reply, writing how she had communicated the same to her boyfriend, but he "chose not to listen." "It's probably just best to break up if he can't find an ounce of self-respect," she wrote in her closing line as she ended the comment.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on relationships_advice.