A mother of two, including a breastfeeding 9-month-old, says her parents cut her off after she declined to donate part of her liver to her brother, who she says had struggled with alcohol for years.

A TikTok video shared by @alyssa.loop details why the creator says her family, particularly her parents, disowned her. She explains that her older brother had struggled with alcoholism for years, which led to severe liver damage. When he needed a transplant, Alyssa said she refused to donate part of her liver to him.

The video had garnered 167,600 views and 1,318 comments at the time of publication. Many viewers supported her decision, arguing that she had put her own children first and should not be held responsible for her brother's choices.

Alyssa began the video by explaining that her older brother had been drinking heavily since he was 19. She said his liver had gradually deteriorated as a result.

According to Alyssa, his alcoholism also affected other areas of his life. She said he struggled to keep a steady job, had been in trouble with the law multiple times for driving under the influence, and had even stolen money from their parents to support his addiction. However, she said their parents continued to come to his rescue.

Alyssa said her brother was eventually diagnosed with end-stage liver disease and needed a donor to have a chance of survival. Her parents began searching for potential donors, and after several people were tested, Alyssa said she was found to be a possible match.

She said her parents assumed she would agree to donate a portion of her liver. However, when she explained why she was uncomfortable undergoing the procedure, she said her entire family turned against her.

Alyssa explained that she was caring for her two young children at the time, one of whom was just nine months old and still breastfeeding. She said both her parents tried to guilt-trip her, telling her that she would be to blame if her brother died.

Viewers Back Woman Who Refused to Donate Liver to Brother

Alyssa said her mother began contacting her every day in an attempt to change her mind. She recalled, "My mother started calling me every single day, sometimes crying, sometimes screaming. . . She would show up at my house and she told my children that their uncle is going to die because their mother was too selfish to help."

Amid the family conflict, Alyssa said she had not even spoken directly with her brother about his situation. Eventually, he called her. But rather than apologizing, she said, he insisted that she owed him a donation because he had always been her older brother.

"I thought he was going to apologize, but instead, he told me that I owed him this because he'd always been my big brother," Alyssa said.

She said her brother also threatened to tell other family members that she had allowed him to die by refusing to become a donor.

Alyssa said her family then held a meeting without her and agreed to disown her if she did not change her mind. According to her, they also told her she would no longer be welcome at family holidays or gatherings.

She said she later learned why her relatives had been so certain she would agree to donate. Her mother sent her a message admitting that she had told the family Alyssa had already agreed to the procedure before asking her.

Alyssa said her mother had effectively made the decision on her behalf and then expected that enough pressure from relatives would eventually make her go along with it.

In reacting to the video, a large portion of viewers agreed with her decision, stating that she put the most important family first — her children. One commenter wrote, "Liver transplants are difficult, and not easy to the donor. You have children. You made the correct choice."

Another commenter said her parents saw her as expendable. They wrote, "Your parents saw you as spare parts for their favorite child. That's appalling. I'm sorry you went through this."

"Family of manipulators," this commenter wrote. "You did put family first. . . YOURS. Good on you not letting them push you around."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @alyssaloop, which are based solely on her account of the events shared in her TikTok video.