A TikToker who spent 19 years in prison says he learned he'd been pardoned in his counselor's office, then gave away his belongings and walked out to his mother about 90 minutes later.

TikTok user @second_chancer posted a video on the platform answering a viewer's question about what his last day in prison was like. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 32.6 million views and 8,766 comments.

Jesse, who goes by @second_chancer on TikTok, begins by saying his last day in prison came as a surprise because he still had 10 years left on his sentence. However, he says he woke up and followed his usual routine: making a cup of instant coffee before returning to his bunk to read and meditate.

When the phones turned on at 6 a.m., Jesse ran to make a call. He then ate breakfast, went to the medical unit, and returned for lunch. Afterward, he says he worked out in the dormitory because he wanted to make another call during outside recreation time.

"With four phones for 80 people, there was this constant competition. That was why I usually made calls at 6 in the morning," he says.

Jesse got on the phone but couldn't get through. Then his counselor came out and asked him to come into his office. When he arrived, someone was already on speakerphone.

Jesse says he immediately felt a rush of worry because that was usually how inmates were told that something terrible had happened outside the prison. But that wasn't the news he was about to receive.

Instead, he was told he was being granted a pardon. Jesse says he began tearing up because he couldn't believe it was real. He was then told to get ready to leave, so he went to take a shower.

Before showering, Jesse says he found a young man he knew who had no family or support on the outside. He called him over and explained that he might not be coming back. If he didn't, Jesse wanted the man to keep his belongings. If he did return, he would need them back. Jesse says he gave him everything he could, including food, hygiene products, and tennis shoes—things he knew the man needed.

After getting dressed, Jesse went to sign the necessary paperwork. However, while he was signing, he was told that officials were missing something they needed to let him leave that day. Jesse says he was confused and had to go from place to place, signing multiple documents to complete the process.

"Then they brought me back to the dormitory, and this time, they brought an escort, because apparently, at that point, I was actually a free person. So anything that happened to me would have been their responsibility, so they had an escort around me," Jesse says.

When he returned, Jesse says other inmates were clapping, shaking his hand, and giving him hugs. He then began giving away the few belongings he hadn't already given to the young man. However, he says the lieutenant had made it clear that he needed to leave with everything listed on his property sheet, so he could only give away items that weren't on it.

Jesse changed into the street clothes he had been given. Although they didn't fit him, he says he didn't mind. His one regret was not saying goodbye to a man he had become close to in prison. But he was still in shock: the entire process had happened about an hour and a half after he was told he was being released.

Jesse was escorted to the front of the prison, where he saw his mother. He still had to finish signing paperwork, which took about 15 minutes as officials explained what would happen next.

When he finally reached his mother, Jesse says he picked her up and swung her around before they left. He remembers the colors and smells of being outside, and says he still couldn't believe what was happening.

The first person he wanted to see after his release was his girlfriend. The two had never met in person, as they began talking in 2019 after she did a story about his pardon request.

"I called my then girlfriend and she was 45 minutes away and she'd been given 30 minutes' notice. She was still kind of on her way. So we drove out to the end of the parking lot of the prison and right next to it was a driveway for a farm. So we parked in that driveway and I just sat there like looking at the sky and looking at the corn and just not being able to believe that I was where I was," he says.

When they finally saw each other, Jesse recalls, it was a magical moment. They went to Costco together, where he began thinking about all the things he would need now, including clothes and tools. The experience quickly became overwhelming, and he says he had a breakdown after picking out just three or four items.

Jesse says it took time to adjust to being out of prison and making his own choices again, including eating the food he wanted—something he had dreamed about during his 19 years behind bars.

TikTok Users Praised Jesse's Storytelling, While Others Asked About His Conviction

Many commenters were impressed by the way Jesse told his story and praised his storytelling skills.

"Dude better write a book he's got a way of detailing his story," one user wrote.

"This was a 6 minute video and usually I would skip but your talking kept me calmly watching," another commented.

Other viewers were curious about why Jesse had been imprisoned. He doesn't discuss his conviction in the video and did not appear to respond to comments asking about it.

"Am I the only one questioning what he was charged with to be in prison for 19 years and still had 10 years to go???" one viewer asked.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @second_chancer, which are based solely on his account of his experiences shared in his TikTok video.