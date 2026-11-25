A beach bar server says a customer complained loudly about his mimosa while he was serving, bartending and running food alone. He snapped back, and his manager ended up taking his side.

TikTok user @yaboynerdy, who works as a restaurant server, recently shared a video recounting an incident in which a customer yelled at him over a mimosa, leading to a conversation with his manager. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 343,900 views and 1,640 comments.

Alex, who goes by @yaboynerdy on TikTok, starts the story by explaining that he works at a beach bar, where operating hours are drastically reduced during the winter months, from November through January.

Alex says he arrived at work to find that business was already slow. His manager eventually sent the bartender home because there weren't many customers at the bar. Once the bartender left, Alex was the only employee working at the restaurant.

"So if you came in, you'd be sat by me, you'd be greeted by me, you would tell me your drink order, I would then go and make your drink order, whether it's alcoholic or not. I'd go behind the bar and I'd make all the cocktails and pour all the beers and everything else. And then you would tell me your food order, and I'd be bringing you out your food," he says.

After a while, business started picking up, or at least became busy enough to keep one person occupied. A man came in and ordered a mimosa, asking for light orange juice.

By this point, Alex was already juggling several responsibilities, but he was trying to help customers as much as he could. He brought the man his drink, but the customer was on the phone and didn't acknowledge him. As Alex walked over to another table, he heard the man complain that the mimosa had too much orange juice.

"I stopped and I turned around and I said, who the f--k are you yelling at?" Alex says.

The customer responded by repeating himself, and Alex did the same. When the man started speaking again, Alex told him, "Try again," prompting the customer to calm down.

"He stood back and he's like, look, man, I'm sorry. I wasn't trying to be a jerk or anything, but I was like, yeah, but you see that I'm the only person working. Have you seen a different face since you entered this restaurant? And he's like, no, I didn't really realize," Alex says.

After the interaction, Alex says his manager came out and told him he couldn't speak to customers that way. However, the manager then asked whether the customer had been difficult, which Alex confirmed.

Alex says the manager dismissed the customer with an expletive, which he felt was exactly the right response.

Viewers Say the Restaurant Manager Should Have Helped During the Shift

Alex's account of the interaction prompted viewers to share their own advice for dealing with rude customers, with some also questioning why the manager wasn't helping during the busy shift.

"The line I learned from my dad a million years ago is 'you don't know me well enough to talk to me like that,'" one user wrote in the comments.

"Heavy on 'who tf are you yelling at' bc we're both adults," another commenter said.

"Manager should be out there helping!! But glad he kinda had your back," a third user wrote. Several other viewers also criticized how the manager initially handled the situation, particularly before learning how the customer had behaved.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @yaboynerdy, which are based solely on his account of the incident shared in his TikTok video.