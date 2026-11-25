After her husband of 17 years died, a TikToker says a call about his life insurance revealed he had children with several other women. Now she says she wants to throw his ashes in the dumpster.

A woman on TikTok shared how she discovered that her husband had been living a double life after his death. Kinsley, who goes by @kinsleyrae2323 on TikTok, was dealing with her husband's passing and trying to sort out his life insurance policy when she learned about the secrets he had kept from her. Now, she says she wants to throw his ashes in the dumpster. At the time of publication, her video had garnered 794,700 views and 3,370 comments.

Kinsley shared that her husband had died after they had been married for 17 years and had children together. She said she had felt lucky in life, believing she had a partner who worked hard and provided for her and their family. She never expected to learn the secrets that came to light after his death.

After his passing, Kinsley began tying up loose ends, including contacting the company that held her husband's life insurance policy. During the call, she learned that she wasn't the first person to contact the company on his behalf. According to Kinsley, multiple women had already inquired about the policy for their children.

She had believed her husband was away from home because he was working hard, but the call revealed a different story. Kinsley said she learned that he had fathered children with multiple women, meaning he had other families she knew nothing about.

After learning this, she decided not to pursue the life insurance policy. She also said she didn't attend her husband's funeral, although their children did.

However, her mother-in-law still wanted Kinsley to have her husband's ashes. Feeling that she couldn't say no, she took them, but she had a specific plan for what to do with them.

Rather than keep the ashes in her home, Kinsley said she wanted to throw them in the dumpster. She was done with her husband and the life she had believed they shared. Her account prompted a debate in the comments, with viewers weighing in on what she should do with the ashes.

TikTok Users Debated What Kinsley Should Do With Her Husband's Ashes

Many commenters focused on the life insurance policy, with some arguing that Kinsley should be entitled to the money if she was named as its beneficiary.

“If you are the beneficiary you don’t have to share that policy with no one,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “The life insurance is yours. They can claim social security.”

Others were stunned by the idea that her husband had multiple families. “4 families is insane. I can barely stand 1,” one person wrote.

Another commenter said they had experienced something similar, writing, “My husband passed away February 2022, I kid you not I went through the exact same thing…”

Some viewers, meanwhile, felt that Kinsley's children should have a say in what happens to their father's ashes. “The kids deserve the ashes! Do that for them, don’t let your emotions ruin something your kids may want,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Don’t take that away from your kids.”

Although not everyone agreed with Kinsley's plan for the ashes, many commenters expressed sympathy for what she said she had discovered after her husband's death.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @kinsleyrae2323, which are based solely on her account of her husband's life and the events following his death shared in her TikTok video.