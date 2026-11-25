A TikToker says a friend who moved in with her used up her makeup and groceries without paying, and another borrowed her car, damaged a wheel and never offered to cover it.

A TikTok video shared by @alyzzahh describes some of the strange and hurtful things Lyzzah says her former friends did that made her realize they didn't have her best interests at heart. She says some took her for granted or failed to show her the same level of love and respect she gave them.

As of publication, the video had garnered more than 911,000 views and 533 comments.

Lyzzah (@alyzzahh) is sharing two experiences with former friends that made her rethink the people she allowed into her life.

"I loved them, you know. We were, like, the 'It' girls, you know. Like, we were a big old group," she says.

Lyzzah says she had a different social life from some of her high school friends and didn't date or go out as much as they did. "I didn't really talk to guys like that. . . And I was a good girl, literally. . . I didn't even go out. These girls were, like, total opposites from me," she says.

After high school, Lyzzah says she experienced other friendship dynamics that made her rethink who she trusted. She recalls letting one friend move in with her, only to become frustrated by the woman's behavior.

TikToker Recalls the Friendship Experiences That Changed How She Trusted People

Lyzzah then describes a friendship she formed after high school with a woman she considered fun to be around, particularly when they went partying. She says the woman was a party girl, but Lyzzah didn't initially see that as a reason not to be friends with her.

Looking back, Lyzzah says she realized that one mistake was allowing herself to become too close to someone she mainly enjoyed spending time with at parties. She explains that some friends or acquaintances are better suited to certain parts of your life, and not everyone needs to have access to your personal life.

At the time, however, she says she didn't know better. She allowed the woman to live with her because, as Lyzzah described it, her friend had strict parents and conflict at home.

After a few months, Lyzzah says she noticed that her friend had become too comfortable. She would use Lyzzah's belongings, including her body lotion, perfume, and makeup, even though she had a suitcase full of similar products of her own. Lyzzah says her friend only revealed that she had those items after she had used up Lyzzah's.

She also says her friend would eat all the food in the house without contributing money toward groceries. Lyzzah later found out that the woman had money but still hadn't offered to help pay for food. After realizing she was effectively supporting her friend, Lyzzah told her it was time to move out.

Lyzzah then recalls another friend who borrowed her car while Lyzzah was out of town spending time with her boyfriend. They had agreed that the friend would pick Lyzzah up early in the morning and take her to work on a particular day. However, when the day came, Lyzzah says her friend refused to get up and pick her up.

"You have MY car. Like, get up and come pick me up!" Lyzzah recalls telling her. "I was just mad. . . Because I'm like, how am I gonna let you borrow my car and I told you that I need to be picked up on this day. . ."

To make matters worse, Lyzzah says her friend damaged one of the car's wheels while driving it and didn't tell her what had happened until weeks later. Lyzzah admits she hadn't noticed the damage herself, but says that even after her friend told her about it, she didn't offer to pay for the repairs.

"She didn't even try to give me money to, like, fix them . . . Just to take the initiative to be like, 'I'm sorry. If you wanna get it fixed, here's some money,'" Lyzzah says.

Many commenters reacted and said that they were also surrounded by friends who were not genuine. Others agreed that it was hard to find true friends because a lot of people are fake.

One commenter wrote, "I am glad that you understand the different friends thing. No one else does."

Another commenter said she would like to have friends, but finds it hard to discern the real from the fake. She wrote, "I want friends so bad but then I realize people ain't genuine. It's hard making friends now. . . Never know people's true intentions."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @alyzzahh, which are based solely on her account of her experiences shared in her TikTok video.