A 33-year-old man has turned to Reddit for relationship advice. He now has serious doubts about whether he was right to end a relationship with a woman who had a habit of canceling plans, including a Christmas Day date that left him spending the night alone.

In a post on r/dating_advice made on Nov 25, 2026, user u/BigDaddyGotWatches said he and his then-31-year-old girlfriend had been dating for eight months, with two months of exclusivity. He initially broke up with her because he found her habit of canceling plans at the last minute frustrating. However, she got back in touch with him a week later and convinced him to give the relationship another chance, promising to change for the better.

The post garnered 20 upvotes and 133 comments at the time of publication.

The next incident that made him reconsider giving her a second chance involved what happened on Christmas Day. They had arranged to meet at his condo after visiting their respective families. He repeatedly confirmed their plans with her throughout the day because he suspected she might cancel again. Each time, she assured him they were still meeting.

Around 6 p.m., he told her he was dropping his son off at his mother's house before heading home to wait for her. His then-girlfriend told him she would be there in an hour or two. However, at around 10 p.m., she sent him a long message saying she would not be able to make it. She explained that her grandmother wanted to watch movies with her and that she felt awful about leaving. He wrote that she then went quiet until sending him a brief "good night!" message around midnight.

The last-minute cancellation once again left the poster feeling like a fool. He added that he would have happily spent the evening with his family had he known the date would be canceled. She had not given him a Christmas present either, but he clarified that he did not expect one in return for the gift he had given her.

When he spoke to her the next day, he told her, "It kind of felt like you stood me up last night." Her response made him question the relationship and himself. She said, "I'm always going to disappoint someone, so if you're going to date me you're going to have to be okay with being disappointed sometimes." He claimed she accused him of guilt-tripping her and said she viewed him as controlling.

The man finally ended the relationship for good a couple of weeks later after catching her in lies. The poster said he was still confused about whether his expectations had been unreasonable, even though 11 months had passed since the breakup.

Commenters mostly supported him. One pointed out that the repeated cancellations and refusal to take responsibility were legitimate reasons to reconsider the relationship. Another Reddit user said the behavior would have been a total deal-breaker for them, especially since the woman had already been given a second chance. Another commenter felt the man was having a hard time letting go because he had clearly become emotionally attached to someone who was not equally committed.

Later, responding to commenters who asked whether she was secretly married, he said she wasn't and was very attractive, which was why he had overlooked many of her red flags. He then confirmed that he wanted to focus on his career and himself.

Disclaimer: This story is based on a Reddit user's account and has not been independently verified. The identities and circumstances described in the post are unconfirmed.