A Reddit user shared a story about her mother-in-law trying to assert herself with the poster's 2-year-old daughter, and commenters were quick to point out that the poster was right to take her daughter's side. u/buddhafullmind made a post on r/inlaws on November 25.

At the time of publication, the post had 294 upvotes and more than 100 comments, with users continuing to share their thoughts.

The poster revealed that her two-year-old daughter dislikes her mother-in-law. Despite this, the mother-in-law insists on spending time with her. "I was going to leave so she could have alone time with my daughter," the poster wrote. "Naturally, I was flabbergasted and speechless. So, I kind of dipped outside to read my book; my daughter followed, and so did the MIL, who said, 'Do you want to play with me or do you want to go home?' (Again, speechless) My daughter quickly jumped up to go play."

This prompted the OP to tell her mother-in-law that her daughter disliked her, which was why she wasn't comfortable leaving the child alone with her. The mother-in-law tried to dismiss the situation by saying that she and the OP simply had "different parenting styles."

The mother-in-law later went home and texted the poster that her "daughter has no validity for saying she doesn’t like her," since she had never harmed her. However, the poster claimed that the mother-in-law would often say she herself was bored and stop playing, even when the child wanted to keep going. even when the child wanted to keep playing. The poster noted that her mother-in-law lost her own daughter several years ago, which she believes may be behind her behavior. The OP wrote before ending the post. "Buuuuut, my daughter is not your daughter. I’m so sorry."

Several users sided with the OP in the comments. One user wrote, "The child has EVERY validity to say whatever she wants about her grandparent. She has a mind and a mouth and this is what she things [sic]. Granny needs to step back." Another user added that adults often disregard how children feel and try to assert authority over them.

"'I don't like her' is enough 'validity,'" the person wrote. "It doesn't mean she did something wrong, but kids are humans too and are entitled to their feelings, whether there is a reason for the feeling or not." A third person added, "If I heard that, as a parent, I would think about my behavior and why a 2-year-old might say that. But not everyone is capable of such introspection. If she can’t be open to hearing pretty benign criticism and changing some behavior, then I don’t know what else you can do."

Another user referred to an earlier post they claimed the poster had made about her mother-in-law and questioned why she continued to let her daughter visit her. "You've posted before about your MIL - how terrible she is and how you never want to raise your children to be like her," the person wrote.

"You clearly don't like her and don't want her to influence your children. So, my question is, if you dislike her so much, why are you facilitating visits between her and your kid? Do you think your opinion of your MIL is influencing your kid?"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/inlaws.