A Reddit post in r/retailhell criticized shoppers who leave holiday essentials to the last minute, and workers shared stories of customers demanding fresh turkeys on Thanksgiving morning

The thread received over 200 upvotes and drew over 16 comments at the time of publication.

The poster wrote that turkeys, stuffing, and dressings had been available for an entire month, which they said are stocked year-round. They said customers waited until the day before the holiday to ask why the store was out of turkeys and cranberry sauce.

“S*** a lot of this stuff is out year long, and you wait until the day before asking why we’re out of turkeys and cranberry sauce,” the poster wrote.

One commenter recalled a Thanksgiving Day encounter with a customer who appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old. The commenter said the woman came in around 9 a.m. and asked where the fresh turkeys were. They worked in the dairy department but offered to check the meat cooler. They returned a few minutes later and told her only frozen turkeys remained.

The commenter said the customer began yelling about hosting 15 people for Thanksgiving. She asked what the commenter planned to do about it.

“Not my fault YOU waited ti [sic] Thanksgiving day to come in,” they wrote. The commenter said they made a sarcastic suggestion to use a large canning pot. They said the customer could place a 12-pound turkey inside, cover it with water, and put it on the stove.

The customer interrupted and asked whether she should thaw the turkey on the stove. The worker explained that she could bring the water to a boil and have boiled turkey. “Well that didn’t go well,” the commenter wrote. The customer went to the front and demanded to speak with management. They said management called the commenter up and asked them to check the meat cooler again.

The commenter told management they had already checked and that the store had no fresh turkeys. They had already offered the customer their best suggestion. The management later called them into an office to ask about the interaction. They said they explained that the customer’s poor planning was not their fault.

Another commenter recalled working in the seasonal department at Lowe’s. They said customers would come in on December 20 and become upset that the only artificial trees left were display models.

The commenter said customers would also wait until a snowstorm ended before trying to buy a snow shovel. They said the store would be sold out by then. “Not my problem that other people were more prepared than you!” the commenter wrote.

A separate commenter said people are usually warned about an approaching blizzard or snowstorm a week in advance. They said it is crazy that some people wait until the day of the storm to buy supplies.

Another commenter said the same issue happens with fishing gear, hunting equipment, cold-weather clothing, archery tackle, and grills.

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The commenter said hunting and fishing seasons happen at the same time every year, just like holidays. Customers still arrive the day before a trip and become angry when the store does not have what they need.

“That kind of stuff happens across a wide range of retailers. It is a universal constant,” the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster and the commenters have not been confirmed.