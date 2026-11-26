An employee is considering quitting after their boss allegedly broke a promise to get them home. After a mix-up, they were left facing a two-hour walk home through empty roads in the freezing cold. The employee posted about the experience on Reddit, sparking a debate about workplace responsibility.

In a post on r/whatdoIdo on Nov 24, 2026 , u/idkevenknowx_ said the ongoing transport strikes had made getting to work a real nightmare. The strikes had been happening intermittently for weeks, and the employee had to start paying out of pocket for taxis to get to work. Some of the fares had been as high as $100.

The post has since gathered 118 upvotes and 34 comments at the time of publication.

By the day of the incident, they had run out of money for transport. They had considered calling in sick but decided against it because many of the team members were already attending the funeral of their former manager. Instead, they called their manager and explained the situation. The manager allegedly promised to arrange transport to and from work.

However, the arrangement fell apart as the employee was getting ready to leave. As the workday was coming to a close, they called their manager to confirm whether a ride home had been arranged. The manager suddenly said no one was available anymore and blamed the employee.

"I told him I understand, but I have no way home, and we had an agreement," the poster wrote. They added that they had reminded the manager that they could have called in sick instead of going to the trouble of explaining their transport situation.

The employee said they had told the manager that walking home would take about two hours through the woods and along deserted roads. The manager's response was: "Well, ask your co-workers and otherwise I don't know what else to tell you." The experience left the worker furious and wondering whether they should quit working for such a boss. They also noted that the upcoming transport strikes would last two days the following week and then three days the week after.

Reddit users were largely on the employee's side, though some advised against quitting without having another job lined up. "I'd never show up again personally. Block his number," one comment read. Another suggested that the employee find another job before resigning and make sure their boss understood why they were leaving.

Comment

byu/idkevenknowx_ from discussion

inwhatdoIdo

One user suggested that the manager should be reported to a superior for putting an employee's safety at risk. Others felt the manager had no obligation to arrange transport at all, though they acknowledged that making a promise and then taking it back was still wrong.

The poster later clarified that the manager could have allowed them to use their paid leave, as had happened on the other strike days. They added that they had decided to come in because the team needed an extra hand.

Disclaimer: This account is based solely on a Reddit user's post and comments. The incident, the manager's alleged statements and the circumstances described have not been independently verified. We do not know whether the account is true, and the allegations should not be treated as established facts.