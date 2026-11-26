A post shared to r/GirlDinnerDiaries on November 26, 2026, asks whether a woman should accept her partner’s refusal to marry after they have built a life together.

The thread received 645 upvotes and drew more than 940 comments at the time of publication.

The woman wrote that she and her boyfriend had been together for three years and shared a toddler. They were committed to the long term, attended counseling and had issues but did not plan to separate. She said her boyfriend did not want to marry her. She also mentioned that he earns a large income while she stays home with their child.

The poster said she handles traditional homemaking tasks, including laundry and making dinner. She said marriage would give her financial security if the relationship ended. Her boyfriend told her she only needed to trust that he would take care of her anyway. He also cited his parents' divorce when he was young and her previous marriage when she was younger as factors shaping their views on marriage.

He told her she deserved a ring and a party, but he still did not want to make the relationship official. “I just love him and want him to want it,” the poster wrote.

The woman wrote that she should not have to convince her partner to commit in the way she wants. She understands that emotions can feel unreasonable, but marriage matters to her. In an update, the poster said the couple had not consulted a lawyer. Her boyfriend supports finding legal protections for her outside of marriage.

She is mostly sad that he does not want to marry her simply because she wants it. She never had a career and had always hoped to be a stay-at-home mother. The poster said the thought of losing that life was sad. She asked the community for perspective on the situation.

One commenter warned, "Never put yourself in a position where you must rely on someone else for your financial stability and well-being."

Another commenter said she should not be a stay-at-home mother, even if she marries. They argued that mothers should not be the default parent.

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“Never give up on your career or center yourself around a man,” the commenter wrote. The commenter said having children, staying home and performing unpaid labor centers a person around a partner. They urged the poster to protect her own future.

A separate commenter said the poster did not appear to want a job or financial security for herself or her child. “Being a SAHM mom is a nice fantasy to have but in reality (esp OP’s current reality) and with a child involved, it’s not feasible nor responsible,” the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster, her boyfriend and the commenters have not been confirmed.