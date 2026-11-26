A TikTok posted by creator @arish.lena on November 23, 2026, shows her recounting how she learned her boyfriend had cheated on her. The creator says a stranger’s daughter told her at Christmas dinner that her ex was seeing someone else.

The video had been viewed over 8.9 million times and had gathered over 1.6 million likes at the time of publication.

@arish.lena recalls that her boyfriend broke up with her on Christmas Eve. “I know crazy but the way I found out I think is even crazier,” she says. She lived in Austin, while he lived in Kansas, and she had asked the day off work. They had just moved to Austin and had no friends nearby. She says she drove to visit friends anyway, but they were with their families. “I don’t want to intrude,” she says. She took her dog, Lena, to a restaurant and sat on the patio, crying.

The TikToker says the server told her that another table had paid for her food. The restaurant also brought her a free dessert. A couple in their 50s, who also had a standard poodle, stopped to talk about her dog. She says they asked whether she was alone. “We have kids your age if you wanna come spend Christmas with us,” she says they told her.

She accepted, gave them her number and received their address. They texted the next morning to ask what she wanted from a coffee shop. She drove to the couple’s house with her dog, and the two dogs played in the backyard. Their adult child joined them later. The family gave her chocolates and her dog treats. She says the family asked at the table who had broken up with her.

She gave them her ex’s name, she says, and the daughter asked where he worked. The daughter then said he had been involved with her friend for a year, according to the creator. “Can you call her for me right now,” she asked. The TikToker says the daughter texted the friend and told her that her ex was at the table.

The daughter said, “She knew about you the whole time." The TikToker then called the woman herself. “Oh my god girl I swear I had no idea you had a girlfriend,” the woman told her, the creator says. She stayed calm to get more information. “I was like no it’s okay girl I believe you I know he lied to us both,” she says.

She got dates and times that made sense of the lies. A person close to her also knew about the relationship and did not tell her. She says the other woman copied her hair color changes. “She would always do it one to two weeks after me,” she says. She has never met the woman in person. “These girls are obsessed with me and trying to be me,” she says. “I was the only victim.”

One commenter wrote that they may have crossed paths with the creator. “Pretty sure I was your server at [...] that week,” they wrote. “I literally will never forget you. I was so ready for war.”

Another reply discussed the psychology of people who cheat. “Secure people don’t need ‘high egos’,” they wrote. “Having a huge ego is insecurity and overcompensating in itself.” They added, “I’m not trying to ‘understand’ every cheater but only someone that lacks something internally would bring themselves to cheat constantly.”

A separate reply objected to a view about who should accept infidelity. “Fr i [sic] hate this,” they wrote. “As if [...] arent [sic] supposed to be okay with being cheated on. Cheating is cheating.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect @arish.lena’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the creator’s ex, the people involved, and the commenters have not been confirmed.