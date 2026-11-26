A TikTok creator's video sparked debate in the comments as the creator discussed parents who are choosing to spend Thanksgiving away from their children this year. The video, titled "Parents opting out of Thanksgiving this year!" was posted on November 24 by @doormat.mom, who blamed the children for pushing their parents away.

The video has received 642 likes and 367 comments, with some commenters criticizing the older TikTok creator, while others argued in favor of spending Thanksgiving with family.

The creator, while defending parents who opt out of hosting dinner, argued that such parents are tired of having their efforts go unappreciated year after year. She also cited various other reasons, such as constant arguments during Thanksgiving dinner and schedules being set for everyone but them. The TikTok creator then added that the parents are instead choosing to go on vacations alone, saying their children have taught them to be "selfish."

"You gave them the license because they learn from what you do throughout the rest of the year," the creator said. "So they just said, 'I'm done.'" The creator then ended the video with a wide smile as she wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving. Some commenters said their families still gather happily, while others pushed back on the video.

"I am sorry. It’s not selfish to put yourself first in this season of life," one commenter wrote. "It’s tough to manage schedules. External factors such as in-laws/step situations, work schedules, sibling conflicts, financial strain, etc., affect traditional family dynamics. You do you and enjoy yourself. You can’t hold on to something that isn’t real anymore."

Another commenter called out the parents' behavior, describing it as "bitterness." "My mother-in-law did this a few years ago. She decided she wasn’t cooking or hosting. I cooked everything and hosted that year, and we had the time of our lives doing it," the person wrote. "I don’t need to be appreciated. I know what I’m creating for my family. It’s precious. She hasn’t shown up for years. She has missed so much. It’s sad what bitterness can steal from a person."

A third commenter pointed to a completely different issue, writing, "Or maybe they’re realizing that it’s not a holiday that should be celebrated or even exist, for that matter, due to its horrible racist background?!"

Despite the varied reactions, some commenters said they respected others' decisions not to spend Thanksgiving with family while continuing to celebrate with their own relatives. "I’m going to my daughters. My son-in-law is cooking Thanksgiving," one person wrote. "He loves cooking as much as I do, so we take turns. The best part is no one but us is attending, so no drama."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @doormat.mom, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.