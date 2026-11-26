In a TikTok video, a woman discusses how another woman responded in an unorthodox way to years of criticism from her in-laws, and commenters largely sided with her, especially against her husband.

TikTok user @tailelaa shared the story in a video posted November 15, which has amassed around 9,600 likes. In the video, she details how a woman she knows decided to go one step further and test her in-laws after being criticized time and again for the food she brought to their annual Thanksgiving dinner. According to the creator, the woman has been with her husband for five years, married for three, and has a 1.5-year-old child.

At each of the three Thanksgivings since they got married, her mother-in-law has asked her to bring a dish. But her efforts on each occasion were met with criticism. At her first Thanksgiving, she was asked to bring a pie. She made one, but her mother-in-law and sister-in-law said it was dry and tasteless.

The next year, having just had a baby, she was asked to bring a tossed salad. She brought a salad with the cherry tomatoes and cheese left separate so people could add what they liked. The woman was allergic to tomatoes and said that even the tiniest amount of tomato juice would be a problem for her. Rather than accept her explanation, her mother-in-law asked why she hadn't brought a fully cooked dish to Thanksgiving. Her husband shot her down and said she was being sensitive about it, as that was the way his family had always done things.

The latest Thanksgiving dinner drama, however, started when she was assigned to bring the mac and cheese. As @tailelaa points out, the woman she knows said her father-in-law really liked the mac and cheese at Saltgrass Steak House, where they had all eaten. So she went out and bought a tray of it, transferred it into one of her own serving dishes, and put it in the fridge overnight. She even asked for extra breadcrumbs so the top would look homemade.

When her mother-in-law took the dish out of the oven, she was still not impressed. She complained about the breadcrumbs and said it wasn't the mac and cheese the family was used to. When asked, the daughter-in-law reportedly said that no one had actually told her what recipe they wanted. She also noted that they had previously been to Saltgrass and that her father-in-law liked its mac and cheese.

Comments took offense, particularly at the husband's unwillingness to stand by his wife. One person commented, "If a husband doesn't back his wife up, he should be on the curb." Another was more direct: "If you complain about my food, I will stop bringing food."

There were also a few comments questioning why the husband wasn't responsible for making something for his own family. "Husband needs to make and bring the dish," one such person wrote.

Disclaimer: This story is based on an account shared on TikTok. The claims have not been independently verified, and it is unknown whether the incident happened as described.