A 24-year-old woman has sparked a debate on Reddit after posting about her boyfriend breaking down when she suggested he learn the basics of housework and finances before they move in together.

The woman shared her situation on Reddit's r/AITAH with the title "AITAH for giving my (24F) boyfriend (23M) a reality check?" Shared on Nov 21, 2026, by user u/ok-Donkey216, the post described the differences between her and her boyfriend when it comes to financial independence and their attitudes toward day-to-day responsibilities.

The poster wrote that her 23-year-old boyfriend had recently been feeling a bit down and overwhelmed after completing his first year of full-time work. He lives at his parents' house, where they buy groceries, do the cleaning and pay the bills, including his expenses.

On the other hand, the poster has been financially independent since she was 16. She said she had a very tough year herself, while working long hospital shifts and running her own household for the past 18 months.

The gap has become more apparent recently when he visits. She says he often tells her, "Come on, man, you don't have to do that," when she's doing the housework on a Saturday.

She's also had to clean up after him on numerous occasions. But now that the couple is talking about moving in together once her lease is up, the poster felt this could potentially become a problem and wanted to address it beforehand. She suggested that he start by cleaning at his parents' house, buying his own groceries, cooking his own meals and getting his own Medicare card, for Australia's public health system.

The conversation apparently ended with her boyfriend crying, and she felt guilty, though she thought it was the right thing to do. "I don't want to just turn into his mother. I want it to be equal," she wrote.

The post received around 1,500 upvotes, and an overwhelming majority of commenters supported the woman's decision to raise the issue. Many advised her not to move in with him until he had proved he could look after himself. One top comment criticized the boyfriend's apparent exhaustion after just one year in the job: "He's lazy and entitled and will never get better."

Another user warned the poster that she might soon find herself solely responsible for the mental and physical workload of their shared household. They argued that if a couple moves in together without first establishing that responsibilities will be shared equally, the woman, or the poster, could become increasingly frustrated and resentful. Some suggested the boyfriend live on his own for at least a year before moving in with his girlfriend.

One commenter summed up their view: "If you have to parent your partner into being an adult, that's not your partner, that's your child."

Disclaimer: This story is based on a Reddit post and comments. The claims and events described have not been independently verified.