A Reddit user says a quiet co-worker sent the whole office a farewell slide deck documenting a year of rotting fridge food, complete with a pie chart of repeat offenders. HR's response missed the point.

A Reddit user shared the dramatic, yet hilarious, way his co-worker decided to quit his job. According to the post, the man sent a farewell email to the entire office, detailing the amount of spoiled food left in the workplace fridge by other employees, particularly their team lead.

The post was shared to r/work and had amassed 24,000 upvotes and 2,300 comments at the time of publication.

The Redditor began by explaining that his co-worker was a quiet and reserved man who had worked at the company for roughly four years. He described him as someone who came to work, did his job, and went home. Most days, he ate alone at his desk, completed his tasks, and left.

However, one Friday afternoon, the co-worker sent an email to everyone on the office floor with the subject line "A Few Final Notes." Attached was a link to a slide deck containing two slides.

The second slide featured photos of the office fridge dating back what appeared to be a year. It essentially documented the different types of food employees had left on the shelves over time. According to the Redditor, the same yogurt could be seen on different slides, sitting on the same shelf and becoming visibly more swollen each time.

The Co-Worker Seemed to Have a Point to Make About the Office Fridge

It became clear that the co-worker was using the presentation to highlight the fridge's ongoing state of neglect, which appeared to be one of the reasons behind his decision to quit.

He even created a pie chart showing the names of employees whose food was most frequently thrown out during the office's monthly fridge cleanings.

One of the slides singled out the team lead, Greg, with the caption, "The fish was always Greg." What made the email even more memorable was that Greg was among its recipients.

To drive his point home, the co-worker included Greg's personal email address on the final slide and ended by saying it had been a pleasure working with "most" of the staff.

The Redditor said HR's response to the email the following Monday was to send a reminder about professional communication, rather than address the issue of employees leaving food in the fridge.

He added that Greg was still microwaving fish and had seemingly made no effort to address the complaints raised in the email.

Reacting to the post, many users shared their own stories of dramatic exits from co-workers, while others called out HR's failure to address the real problem. One commenter wrote, "Funny how the email from HR addresses the communication and not the obvious problem of the fridge and the behavior that keeps it in such a state of disarray.

But it's easier to address the email than the actual problem, that is too difficult of a conversation."

Another commenter shared the dramatic fashion in which a co-worker quit their job. They wrote, "Had a coworker go into HR’s office going ballistic over a write up and threw an iced coffee at her face cussing her out shouting that she quit. HR lady wiped some whipped cream off her face, licked her finger and calmly said, 'That just hurt you way more than me because you’re the one out of a job now with no money wasting your $10 coffee.' "

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/work.