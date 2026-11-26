TikTok user @truecrimekel took to the platform to share a story about a high school classmate who allegedly faked a pregnancy. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 3 million views and 8,934 comments.

@truecrimekel, whose name is Kel, refers to the girl who faked the pregnancy as Nicole for the sake of anonymity. She says Nicole was the type of person in high school who was always angry and fighting with someone, meaning there was never a shortage of drama surrounding her.

Nicole had a boyfriend at the time and would frequently make vague Facebook posts about him. When she claimed to be pregnant, she began sharing ultrasound images and baby bump photos on social media. As the pregnancy progressed, her posts attracted attention from people who knew her.

When the time came for the baby to arrive, Nicole told everyone she was having a C-section but didn't explain why.

As people started becoming suspicious and asking questions, Nicole would delete their comments. By that point, however, some people had begun doing their own research into what was going on.

"There were some people who found the screenshots. This was, like, before Google Image search was a thing, but people were able to find through Google. They were scouring and found the pictures that she was passing off as her own, these ultrasound pictures," Kel says.

When Kel checked Facebook, she noticed that Nicole's friends were asking whether anyone had heard from her. A few days later, Kel says, it emerged that Nicole had fabricated the pregnancy.

TikTok users share their own experiences

Other TikTok users shared stories of people they knew who had allegedly faked pregnancies or other major life events.

"A girl once earnestly tried to convince me that she miscarried at 1 week pregnant. Girl, that's a period," one user commented.

"The girl who moved to my high school that had 'uterine cancer' a few years prior, had her 'uterus and fallopian tubes removed at 16' ... Is now posting on FB with her 3 biological children," another user wrote.

"Had a cousin fake a pregnancy until 9.5 months and then just disappeared for 2 years. Was literally a missing person. Came back one day and acted like it never happened. Not one mention of a baby," a third user shared.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @truecrimekel, which are based on her personal account shared in the video.