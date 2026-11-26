A Reddit user's post sparked criticism in the comments after she refused to comfort her boyfriend when he teared up upon learning that his ex-wife was engaged u/Soggy_Swordfish_6236 shared the post on November 26.

Titled "AIO for not comforting my boyfriend when he found out his ex-wife was engaged and started tearing up in front of me?", it was posted to r/AmIOverreacting.

At the time of publication, the post had received just 61 upvotes but drawn 348 comments. The poster revealed that she had been dating the man for a year. He had been divorced from his ex-wife for three years. The two share a child, which means they see each other often. The ex-wife began dating her current partner shortly after the divorce and poster's boyfriend knew about the relationship. She described his emotional reaction as 'unsettling.

"I understand maybe feeling some sort of way, but to be brought to tears when you've supposedly moved on, and claim to be happy in your own relationship doesn't make sense to me," the poster wrote. "I think he has some unresolved feelings for sure. I did not comfort him and we did not talk about it that night."

The poster added that she told him his reaction "didn't feel good" and made her "question if [their] relationship was important to him." The man apologized and reassured her that he didn't have any feelings for his ex-wife and that she wasn't a "runner-up. However, he also said that he felt bad that she hadn't said anything and wanted to address the situation in person.

The poster revealed that the man stopped communicating after a while, which worried her because the two were supposed to attend Thanksgiving dinner with her family. "So now I am not only upset about his extreme emotional reaction in front of me, but his lack of communication after the fact," the user wrote as she ended the post. "It's almost like he is using my reaction as a reason to be mad at me."

Various commenters were quick to criticize the woman. "YOR (You're overreacting), you make it all about you. I understand you get upset when he is emotional about the news, but... did you even ask why?" one commenters wrote. "It reads like you filled in that he is not committed to you because of his reaction. But you just don’t know. I also don’t understand why you texted him after he left. Why didn’t you ask him when he was in person with you?"

Another commenter questioned whether the woman had even tried to communicate with the man. "Did you respond to his last text message(s)? If I am reading the story correctly, he said he wanted to talk in person and you didn't respond," one person asked. A third person chimed in, "For crying out loud, talk to him! Ask him why he cried. Don't you want the truth over Internet speculation? Why would you base your relationship on the opinions of Redditors? You don't even know us."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AmIOverreacting.