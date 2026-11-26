A post shared to r/GirlDinnerDiaries on November 26, 2026, describes a woman whose parents revealed her pregnancy and the baby's gender without her permission.

The thread had received 559 upvotes and drawn 192 comments at the time of publication.

The woman wrote that she was 15 weeks pregnant and had only told her parents. She had planned to wait until 16 weeks to tell her friends and extended family. She said she had multiple conversations with her parents about keeping the news private. Her mother asked that morning whether she could tell two relatives the poster wasn't in contact with. The poster agreed.

She began receiving congratulatory texts from family members that night. They mentioned both the pregnancy and the baby's gender. The poster said she was shocked and horrified because she was not ready to share the news. She already had plans for how she wanted to tell people herself.

She messaged her parents immediately. They made light of the situation and told her they had saved her the trouble. “So I guess they just decided to call up everyone they know and tell them?” the poster wrote. The Redditor felt robbed of her first pregnancy experience. She cried for about two hours and felt vulnerable and sad.

The poster said she was upset that she could not share the news or take part in those conversations herself. She added that the pregnancy had been difficult and that the small joys she had wanted to share had been taken from her. It was not the first time her parents had revealed personal news.

She said her parents had previously spoiled her proposal and shared her engagement news with family before she could. She said she hadn't expected them to do it a second time and added that she was still processing the situation.

One commenter said her parents no longer deserved to receive information before anyone else, adding that they had brought this on themselves. “No finding out the gender, the name, nothing. No they don’t get to come to the hospital. No they can’t invade your home your first day,” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter shared their own experience. They said their parents did not know where they worked because they would tell everyone they knew. The commenter wrote, "I literally just talk about the weather, timezones, pasta, and gardening with them." They said their parents asked too many personal questions during every call.

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A separate commenter warned the poster to be careful about sending photos once she went into labor. They suggested avoiding video calls in case her parents took screenshots of the baby and shared them.

The commenter wrote, "It's hard, you've got every right to be upset. This will be a distant memory once your baby is in your arms 💜 (and maybe with some distance from the parents for a while considering how blatantly they disrespect you)."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster, her parents, and the commenters have not been confirmed.