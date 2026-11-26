A Reddit user's query about whether she was wrong in a family situation sparked a debate, however, many commenters agreed with her decision.

u/Aggressive-Mood-50 made a post on r/AITAH on November 25, asking whether she was wrong for not attending a family Thanksgiving dinner after her mother "sabotaged [her] medical appointments."

As of publication, the post has garnered more than 900 upvotes and 576 comments, with users continuing to weigh in. The post began with the Redditor explaining how things went downhill after her brother died of brain cancer following a three-year battle. After his death, the user also developed chronic health issues, most of which had "flown under the radar."

"This past year my health has taken a real downturn," the Reddit user wrote as she shed more light on her condition. "I went from able to travel locally to housebound- being in the heat for a few minutes would have me very ill, tachycardia, having severe stomach issues, to the point I couldn’t leave the house some days due to heat."

The user then revealed that she was being referred to an oncologist because of the possibility that she had cancer. However, her mother refused to lend her car for the procedure, citing the backup camera and saying she needed it.

"I know there’s the question- why not use another car," the user wrote, explaining why that was not a practical option. "My car isn’t as reliable and needs to be cleaned out. Also, the gas gauge doesn’t work, and sometimes the battery dies- and I’m already getting knocked out for this procedure; having to worry about my car starting IN ADDITION to everything else is not something I need on my plate right now."

The user also mentioned that she has a husband, but said he "works so limited ability to drive to doctors." She ended her post by asking, "So would I be TAH if I skip Thanksgiving and limit contact with my mom because she’s being so hurtful?" She added, "She wasn’t always like this; she got a lot worse after my brother died."

While some users offered support, many criticized the Redditor's decision and suggested she find another way to get to her medical appointment. "If you need the time/space, take it and stay home," one user wrote. "If regret at missing the relatives that are not your mom is greater, go. You get to make that decision. Doing what you feel is right for you does not make you the AH."

Another commenter said the Redditor's husband should take time off work to accompany her. "You need to figure out an alternative. You have a husband who should be taking the day off to be there for you. You're correct. This is very serious. He should be taking PTO to be there with you during this testing and afterwards, since you shouldn't be alone."

A third user added, "As far as Thanksgiving. You are the one deciding not to be there with your family. You will have to decide if that is really worth missing out on this valuable time because you aren't getting your way about the car. You're a married woman, not a child having a tantrum because you aren't getting your way."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/AITAH.