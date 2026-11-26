A TikToker says a man she met at a work conference promised for two years that he was leaving his wife. Then the wife sent her a friend request and a message asking for her help.

In a video posted by TikTok creator @jlo_or_jess, Jess described the complicated love triangle she became involved in after agreeing to date a man who was still married. She said he continued making promises about leaving his wife for two years, but never followed through.

At the time of publication, the video had received more than 448,000 views and 842 comments.

Jess explained that she met the man at a work conference. She noticed that he wasn't wearing a wedding ring, and the attraction between them appeared to be mutual. The two went to the hotel bar, where they bought drinks, laughed, and talked. However, he eventually dropped a bombshell: He was married.

He told her that his divorce was in the process of being finalized. Jess also said he gave her the impression that he and his wife were no longer married on paper. She admitted that, initially, she respected the fact that he had been upfront about his marriage situation.

So, she agreed to exchange numbers and continue seeing him. Their affair went on for two years, during which they established rules to keep the relationship a secret.

"There were no phone calls allowed after 8:00 p.m., because that was family time," she said. "Also, for holidays ... I wasn't allowed to reach out to him because that's family time."

As a result, Jess said she spent the past two Christmas holidays alone while he celebrated with his wife and two children.

"The minute he told you he was married, you should have left then and there," one commenter wrote.

Jess Says the Affair Started to Unravel When His Wife Reached Out

Jess also explained that the man had made himself comfortable at her home, keeping a toothbrush there along with a drawer full of colognes.

"We were kind of playing house in our own little bubble, I guess you could say," she said.

Despite living a double life, the man continued promising that he would eventually leave his wife. He told Jess he planned to do so once his youngest daughter was a little older. Against her better judgment, Jess said she stayed because she believed he was such a great man.

However, she eventually grew tired of being the other woman and began pulling away. They communicated less frequently, and he noticed the change. According to Jess, he became emotional when he realized she was distancing herself.

"I was kind of trying to do my own thing. And he sensed that I was pulling back. So, he started crying. Like, full on real tears," she said.

When he realized he might lose her, he made another promise, saying he would leave his wife at the end of the holiday season. But the holidays came and went, and his divorce still hadn't been finalized.

Then, Jess received a friend request from the man's wife. She said she recognized the woman because her profile picture featured the man's children, whom Jess had previously seen in pictures he had shared.

The situation took another turn when the wife sent Jess a message informing her that she knew who she was.

"I know who you are. I need your help," the message read.

Jess said she didn't respond. She was partly shocked that the wife had managed to identify her despite the couple's efforts to keep the affair a secret. She added that she still hasn't found the courage to reply.

Reactions to the video focused largely on the fact that she should've never entertained a married man. Another commenter said she should respond to his wife and tell her everything that went on for the past two years.

One commenter wrote, "Wasted two years. You might as well tell the wife everything and give her peace of mind."

Another commenter agreed. She wrote, "Literally disgusting. Everything about this. And yes, I would absolutely talk to the wife and tell her EVERYTHING, apologize because WTF, and disappear forever."

"Definitely messaging her back within seconds," another commenter suggested. "Build a plan so she and I can free ourselves from him. Then he would've lost his family and his side piece."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @jlo_or_jess, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.