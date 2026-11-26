A TikToker says a man jumped out of the bushes on the farm where her family was staying and came at her husband, until their Boerboel, Gigi, blocked his path. The owner refunded their stay.

TikTok user @fallon_boerboels shared a video recounting how she and her family were confronted by a man while walking their dogs at night. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 1.9 million views and 2,170 comments.

@fallon_boerboels, whose name is Steph, says she is currently vacationing in Florida with her family. She says she doesn't know what could have happened if they hadn't had their dogs with them.

"I have Boerboels, and they are extremely protective of their people. My male is a bit spicier than my female, but let me tell you something. Gigi, my female, showed us a side of her that night that we've never seen. She is a much more social dog and values affection from people. But her discernment is incredible because she knew immediately that this was a threat," Steph says.

Steph says they were staying at an Airbnb on a farm. The driveway leading up to the house was long, stretching about three-quarters of a mile. They had already been staying there for two nights when the incident occurred.

That night, Steph and her husband were walking their dogs when something flew out of a tree. At first, Steph thought it was a squirrel. Her husband, however, noticed that someone was hiding in the bushes.

A moment later, the man charged out of the bushes and appeared poised to attack. He headed straight for Steph's husband.

"He pointed at my husband, and came directly at my husband and said, you and your f-----g flashlights! And he was heading straight for my husband. And Gigi put herself in between my husband and him and let out the scariest growl and then bark that I've ever heard her let out," Steph says.

Her husband couldn't see a weapon in the man's hands, but he couldn't rule out the possibility that the man was carrying one. After Gigi barked, the man didn't come any closer, but he remained visibly angry, with his hands clenched into fists.

"[He] was saying, you and your g-ddamn flashlights, shining them in my house for three nights in a row, and I've had it. You're walking up and down here and this is my family's property, it's not yours. Get the hell out of here!" Steph recalls.

The couple turned off their flashlights and tried to calm the man down. They explained that they were just walking their dogs but would return to their house and avoid disturbing him again.

They hurried back to the Airbnb. They didn't want to escalate the situation because they needed to stay for at least one more night, and they initially didn't want to involve law enforcement. However, they remained uncomfortable, and Steph eventually contacted Airbnb about the incident.

They also spoke with the property owner, who was sympathetic about what had happened.

"The owner of the house contacted this guy's family, and apparently the history is, bunch of brothers own this land, and this other brother is mentally unstable. So they kind of stuck him in the corner, as they called it, and gave him a little piece of property and kind of give him small jobs to do. And apparently he's super territorial, and they say that he orbits his house," Steph says.

According to Steph, the owner refunded their stay, and the family left the next day after making sure there were no further issues.

Viewers question the Florida rental after hearing about the confrontation

Many viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts on the encounter, with several praising the dogs for stepping in when the situation turned frightening.

Others highlighted the importance of having protective dogs, particularly when staying somewhere unfamiliar.

"Who the hell charges someone with Boerboels," one user commented.

"Gigi said not on my watch," another joked.

Other users raised concerns about the property continuing to operate as a rental after learning about the brother who had confronted the couple.

"Knowing he's mentally unwell and allowing strangers to book anyways is not ok. he either needs to be monitored the whole time but things can still happen he can still slip away. I think overall they shouldn't be renting out their space with him there like that. or he needs to be moved to another part of the property where it is separate [sic] and not shared. unfortunate for everyone involved," one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @fallon_boerboels, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.