A TikTok creator says a man recently told her she was "dating like a man" because of her laid-back approach to communication, and she took the comment as a compliment.

In a video posted, TikTok creator @shylaf----ngwalter shared how she has changed her approach to dating and the feedback she's received from men. The video had garnered more than 535,000 views and 837 comments at the time of publication, with several viewers saying their partners had made similar remarks about their dating habits.

Shyla began the video energetically, explaining that a man had recently pointed out that she was moving like a man when it came to dating. Rather than taking offense, she said she was happy to hear it.

"I'm doing a good job? You really mean that?!" she recalled asking him.

She then explained that the comment came after she failed to respond to his invitation to his birthday party. According to Shyla, she waited a full week to respond, finally texting him on the night of his birthday at exactly midnight.

"Happy birthday! Let's actually go do something fun later on!" she texted him.

When he eventually replied, however, she didn't respond to his message again. Shyla said she was intentionally playing the game, and the man seemed to recognize what she was doing.

He eventually asked her, "Are you ghosting me?"

Shyla denied ghosting him, arguing that she was still responding to his messages, even if her replies were delayed.

TikTok viewers shared their thoughts on her approach to dating

The man also reminded Shyla that she had ignored his invitation to his birthday party a week earlier. She said she brushed off his complaint, replying, "You're trippin'! Why you always talking about stuff in the past?"

Shyla said she's having the time of her life dating this way because she feels she's simply mirroring the behavior she's experienced from men. She added that she's learned how to date like a man by watching men, and that the approach has made her feel empowered.

Many of the viewers reacted to the post by stating how they have also applied male logic to dating, and they're also living their best life as a result. One commenter said her partner told her she acted more like a man than he did. She wrote, "Mine said I acted more like a man than he did sometimes, and I'm like, oh well, that should tell you something."

A second commenter said something similar happened with the man she was talking to. She wrote, "This boy said I'm mad at you. You always disappearing on me and you didn't respond to my text. I said 'Baby, but I'm here now.' He was like 'Good, 'cause I miss my princess. I wanna take you out.' "

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @shylaf----ngwalter, which are based solely on her personal account shared in the video.

