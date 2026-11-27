A post shared to r/GirlDinnerDiaries on November 26, 2026, asks whether a woman is wrong to call her sister-in-law’s decision to have a sixth child reckless.

The thread received more than 1,200 upvotes and drew 87 comments at the time of publication.

The poster wrote that her sister-in-law recently announced she is pregnant. She said this would be the couple’s sixth child. Her sister-in-law is a stay-at-home mother, while her husband reportedly earns very little. The poster also described their children as homeschooled and incredibly isolated.

The redditor said she was upset because the couple continued having children despite, in her view, being unable to afford them or provide adequate care. She called the decision reckless and selfish. Her husband agreed with her but did not want to criticize his brother’s life choices, saying there was nothing they could do about it.

The poster said she had built-up anger about the situation and wanted to vent. She asked whether she was wrong to consider the couple’s decision reckless and borderline unacceptable.

The poster added that the couple came from a well-off family and claimed their financial difficulties were the result of her sister-in-law’s lifestyle choices.

She argued that the couple had access to contraception and that the pregnancy was a decision they were making rather than an unfortunate circumstance. In an update, the poster said the thread had been locked, preventing her from answering questions after some commenters suggested calling child protective services.

She said the children were fed, clothed and loved, so she did not believe such a call was necessary. She thanked those who validated her feelings, adding that she sometimes worried she was blowing the situation out of proportion and that it felt good to hear others agreed with her assessment.

The poster said she would try to be the best aunt she could be to the children.

One commenter raised concerns about hardships for kids in families where parents struggle to care for all their children. “Aside from homeschooling materials that a lot of people use in situations like these are filled with religious indoctrination from awful humans,” the commenter wrote.

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Another commenter recalled working in social housing and said they often received calls from families asking when they would be rehoused. “I always noticed they always had the kids on the sofa or the floor and never gave up their own bedroom,” the commenter wrote, however, this is commenters personal opinion and doesnot reflect on any family going through difficult time. “The older I get the more annoyed it makes me that some people continue to bring kid after kid into the world knowing full well they don’t have the resources.”

A separate commenter said their sister had five children with three different men and largely abandoned them as they got older. “She loves being pregnant, and my family just constantly threw money at her because of it,” the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect the poster’s account as shared on Reddit. The identities of the poster, her sister-in-law, her husband and the commenters have not been confirmed.